|
22.09.2022 15:50:10
EQS-Adhoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG achieves strong half-year result and adjusts 2022 annual forecast
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast
DF Deutsche Forfait AG achieves strong half-year result and adjusts 2022 annual forecast
Grünwald, 22 September 2022 DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN of the share: DE000A2AA204) announces that the preliminary and unaudited consolidated profit before tax for the first half of 2022 has increased by approximately 30 per cent compared to the first half of 2021. The deviation results from an improved gross profit compared to the same period of the previous year with almost unchanged administrative expenses.
In line with the development of the operating business in the first half of 2022, DF Deutsche Forfait AG is adjusting the forecast for the full year 2022. The Board of Management now expects a strong increase in the gross result and the consolidated result before taxes for the current financial year. Previously, a slight increase in gross profit and consolidated profit before tax had been assumed.
The publication of the half-year financial report is planned for the end of September 2022.
The Management Board
Contact:
DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Investor Relations / Press:
Stefanie Eberding
22-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DF Deutsche Forfait AG
|Nördliche Münchner Straße 9c
|82031 Grünwald
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 21551900-0
|Fax:
|+49 89 21551900-9
|E-mail:
|dfag@dfag.de
|Internet:
|www.dfag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2AA204, DE000A1R1CC4,
|WKN:
|A2AA20, A1R1CC
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1448637
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1448637 22-Sep-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DF Deutsche Forfait AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu DF Deutsche Forfait AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DF Deutsche Forfait AG
|2,14
|-4,46%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Zinserhöhung durch Fed: ATX und DAX bleiben in der Verlustzone -- Wall Street erneut leichter -- Asiens Märkte schließen im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Donnerstag leichter. Die US-Börsen verlieren abermals an Wert. Die größten Märkten in Fernost beendeten den Donnerstagshandel mit Verlusten.