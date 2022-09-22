EQS-Adhoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG achieves strong half-year result and adjusts 2022 annual forecast

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
22.09.2022 15:50:10

22-Sep-2022 / 15:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Grünwald, 22 September 2022 DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN of the share: DE000A2AA204) announces that the preliminary and unaudited consolidated profit before tax for the first half of 2022 has increased by approximately 30 per cent compared to the first half of 2021. The deviation results from an improved gross profit compared to the same period of the previous year with almost unchanged administrative expenses.

In line with the development of the operating business in the first half of 2022, DF Deutsche Forfait AG is adjusting the forecast for the full year 2022. The Board of Management now expects a strong increase in the gross result and the consolidated result before taxes for the current financial year. Previously, a slight increase in gross profit and consolidated profit before tax had been assumed.

The publication of the half-year financial report is planned for the end of September 2022.

 

The Management Board

 

 

Language: English
Company: DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Nördliche Münchner Straße 9c
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 89 21551900-0
Fax: +49 89 21551900-9
E-mail: dfag@dfag.de
Internet: www.dfag.de
ISIN: DE000A2AA204, DE000A1R1CC4,
WKN: A2AA20, A1R1CC
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1448637

 
