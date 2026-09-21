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WKN DE: A2AA20 / ISIN: DE000A2AA204

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21.09.2026 13:33:43

EQS-Adhoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Forecast revised upwards following the release of preliminary half-year results

EQS-Ad-hoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Half year
DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Forecast revised upwards following the release of preliminary half-year results

21-Sep-2026 / 13:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

 

Cologne, 21 September 2026 - Based on the provisional, unaudited half-year figures as of 30 June 2026, the Executive Board of DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN: DE000A2AA204) is raising the forecasts for the 2026 financial year that were set out in the 2025 Annual Report.

For the full year 2026, business volume is now expected to be only slightly below the previous year’s level (previously: “significantly down”). Gross profit is expected to rise by around 10 % (previously: “a decline of around 50 %”). Profit before tax is now expected to be balanced (previously: “significantly negative”).

The provisional, unaudited financial performance indicators for the first half of 2026 are as follows: Business volume amounted to EUR 108.0 million (same period last year: EUR 118.1 million). Gross profit rose by 3.5 % from EUR 5.8 million to EUR 6.0 million. Profit before tax amounted to EUR 0.8 million, compared with EUR 1.1 million in the same period last year.

The Group’s liquidity totalled EUR 36.1 million as of 30 June 2026 and comprises EUR 16.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, as well as EUR 19.6 million in balances with the correspondent bank, which are included under the balance sheet item ‘Other current assets’.

As already outlined in the 2025 Annual Report, these forecasts are also based on the geopolitical conditions in the Middle East known at the time the forecasts were prepared, which remain highly dynamic. Should these conditions change significantly once again, this could also have a substantial impact on business performance in the second half of 2026.

The half-year report will be published as planned by 30 September 2026 at the latest

The Executive Board

DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56
50968 Köln

Contact Person AdHoc:

DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Guido Janzen
Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56, 50968 Köln
T +49 221 97376-61

E investor.relations@dfag.de
www.dfag.de



End of Inside Information

21-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56
50968 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 221 97376 - 0
E-mail: dfag@dfag.de
Internet: www.dfag.de
ISIN: DE000A2AA204
WKN: A2AA20
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich, Stuttgart
LEI Code: 529900CY6JKIFT9GH610
EQS News ID: 2402342

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2402342  21-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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