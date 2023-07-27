27.07.2023 13:33:04

EQS-Adhoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG lowers forecast for consolidated profit before taxes for the current financial year 2023

27-Jul-2023 / 13:33 CET/CEST
Cologne, 27 July 2023 DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN of the share: DE000A2AA204) announces that the forecast for the consolidated profit before taxes for the financial year 2023 has to be corrected based on current projections. The company had originally forecast a consolidated profit before taxes of around EUR 6.6 million for 2023. Based on current projections, consolidated profit before taxes is now expected to be approximately EUR 4.7 million. DF Deutsche Forfait AG also anticipates a lower business volume than in the previous year in the Marketing Service, Forfaiting and Factoring segments and currently expects a business volume of around EUR 40.0 million in the new Trading segment. According to the current forecast, the gross result will be around 20% lower than previous years level of EUR 10.6 million. Originally, the company expected an increase. The forecast has to be adjusted primarily as a result of the ongoing special audit of Varengold Bank initiated by BaFin due to alleged compliance violations in connection with transactions with Iran. A major consequence is the uncertainty of market participants in DF Deutsche Forfait AGs business area, which is currently impacting the companys business activities.

 

The Board of Management

 

 

Language: English
