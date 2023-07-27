EQS-Adhoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG lowers forecast for consolidated profit before taxes for the current financial year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Annual Results

DF Deutsche Forfait AG lowers forecast for consolidated profit before taxes for the current financial year 2023



27-Jul-2023 / 13:33 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



DF Deutsche Forfait AG lowers forecast for consolidated profit before taxes for the current financial year 2023 Cologne, 27 July 2023 DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN of the share: DE000A2AA204) announces that the forecast for the consolidated profit before taxes for the financial year 2023 has to be corrected based on current projections. The company had originally forecast a consolidated profit before taxes of around EUR 6.6 million for 2023. Based on current projections, consolidated profit before taxes is now expected to be approximately EUR 4.7 million. DF Deutsche Forfait AG also anticipates a lower business volume than in the previous year in the Marketing Service, Forfaiting and Factoring segments and currently expects a business volume of around EUR 40.0 million in the new Trading segment. According to the current forecast, the gross result will be around 20% lower than previous years level of EUR 10.6 million. Originally, the company expected an increase. The forecast has to be adjusted primarily as a result of the ongoing special audit of Varengold Bank initiated by BaFin due to alleged compliance violations in connection with transactions with Iran. A major consequence is the uncertainty of market participants in DF Deutsche Forfait AGs business area, which is currently impacting the companys business activities. The Board of Management DF Deutsche Forfait AG Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56 50968 Köln T +49 221 97376-0 E investor.relations@dfag.de http://www.dfag.de



End of Inside Information

27-Jul-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

