DF Deutsche Forfait Aktie
WKN DE: A2AA20 / ISIN: DE000A2AA204
|
16.04.2026 15:54:35
EQS-Adhoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Preliminary 2025 pre-tax profit below most recent revised forecast
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year
Cologne, 16 April 2026 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN: DE000A2AA204) (DF AG) has published preliminary, unaudited figures for the 2025 financial year.
Consolidated profit before tax for the 2025 financial year amounted to a loss of EUR 0.7 million, which was significantly lower than the previous year’s figure of a profit of EUR 3.4 million and also below the forecast, last published on 26 September 2025, of a year-on-year decline in profit before tax of around 50%. The decline is primarily attributable to increased staff costs and higher other operating expenses in connection with the new subsidiaries.
Revenue rose from EUR 10.5 million to EUR 11.9 million during the reporting period. The majority of this stems from the Trade Finance segment.
At EUR 10.2 million, gross profit was 7.8% higher than the previous year’s figure of EUR 9.5 million. Revenues from the Trade Finance segment resulted from a 8.5% increase in business volume to a total of EUR 226.6 million (previous year: EUR 208.6 million).
For the 2026 financial year, the company expects a decline in business volume in the Marketing Compliance Services product area due to the geopolitical conditions in the Middle East. According to current estimates, this will result in a lower level of earnings in the Trade Finance segment compared with previous forecasts.
The full annual report will be published on 30 April 2026.
The Executive Board
DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Contact Person AdHoc:
DF Deutsche Forfait AG
End of Inside Information
16-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DF Deutsche Forfait AG
|Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56
|50968 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 221 97376 - 0
|E-mail:
|dfag@dfag.de
|Internet:
|www.dfag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2AA204, DE000A1R1CC4,
|WKN:
|A2AA20, A1R1CC
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2309960
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2309960 16-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Analysen zu DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DF Deutsche Forfait AG
|1,76
|-0,56%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: ATX gibt Gewinne letztlich ab -- DAX schließt etwas höher -- Wall Street schließlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen im Plus - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine Gewinne nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich mit Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen notieren mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag mit Zuschlägen.