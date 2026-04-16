DF Deutsche Forfait Aktie

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WKN DE: A2AA20 / ISIN: DE000A2AA204

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16.04.2026 15:54:35

EQS-Adhoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Preliminary 2025 pre-tax profit below most recent revised forecast

EQS-Ad-hoc: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year
DF Deutsche Forfait AG: Preliminary 2025 pre-tax profit below most recent revised forecast

16-Apr-2026 / 15:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cologne, 16 April 2026 - DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN: DE000A2AA204) (DF AG) has published preliminary, unaudited figures for the 2025 financial year.

Consolidated profit before tax for the 2025 financial year amounted to a loss of EUR 0.7 million, which was significantly lower than the previous year’s figure of a profit of EUR 3.4 million and also below the forecast, last published on 26 September 2025, of a year-on-year decline in profit before tax of around 50%. The decline is primarily attributable to increased staff costs and higher other operating expenses in connection with the new subsidiaries.

Revenue rose from EUR 10.5 million to EUR 11.9 million during the reporting period. The majority of this stems from the Trade Finance segment.

At EUR 10.2 million, gross profit was 7.8% higher than the previous year’s figure of EUR 9.5 million. Revenues from the Trade Finance segment resulted from a 8.5% increase in business volume to a total of EUR 226.6 million (previous year: EUR 208.6 million).

For the 2026 financial year, the company expects a decline in business volume in the Marketing Compliance Services product area due to the geopolitical conditions in the Middle East. According to current estimates, this will result in a lower level of earnings in the Trade Finance segment compared with previous forecasts.

The full annual report will be published on 30 April 2026.

The Executive Board

DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56
50968 Köln

 

Contact Person AdHoc:

DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Guido Janzen
Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56
0968 Köln

T +49 221 97376-61
E investor.relations@dfag.de www.dfag.de



End of Inside Information

16-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: DF Deutsche Forfait AG
Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56
50968 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 221 97376 - 0
E-mail: dfag@dfag.de
Internet: www.dfag.de
ISIN: DE000A2AA204, DE000A1R1CC4,
WKN: A2AA20, A1R1CC
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2309960

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2309960  16-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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