|
02.11.2022 18:32:06
EQS-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG adjusts its income forecast for the 2022 financial year
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Publication of inside information pursuant to article 17 of regulation (EU)
DIC Asset AG adjusts its income forecast for the 2022 financial year
Frankfurt am Main, 2 November 2022.
DIC Asset AG (DIC), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, has adjusted its forecast for the ongoing financial year of 2022, and within the framework of its adjusted income forecast now expects its funds from operations (FFO) (before tax, after non-controlling interests)* to amount to EUR 114 to 117 million (previously: EUR 130 to 136 million) and real estate management fees to amount to EUR 90 to 95 million (previously: EUR 105 to 115 million). The reason for the move are the changed parameters on the real estate investment market.
Given the significantly changed interest environment, the increase in Inflation caused by war-related reasons among others, and the uncertain impact of the anticipated recession on the demand for real estate in Germany, planned acquisitions and disposals are being delayed and rescheduled.
In the case of DIC, this concerns the Institutional Business (third-party business for institutional investors) whose revenues and earnings from management fees depend more strongly on the transactions market than the Commercial Portfolio (real estate held in the proprietary portfolio) whose revenues are essentially generated by rent payments.
The adjusted forecast in detail:
* Explanatory note: funds from operations in property management before amortisations, taxes, gains on sales and development projects, as well as from other one-off or non-cash earnings components, after non-controlling interests.
The Management Board of DIC
About DIC Asset AG:
DIC Asset AG is Germanys leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with more than 20 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included). We currently manage a total of 357 assets with a combined market value of EUR 14.2 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.
The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.
In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.
DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.
IR/PR Contact DIC Asset AG:
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
02-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DIC Asset AG
|Neue Mainzer Straße 20
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 9454858-1492
|Fax:
|+49 69 9454858-9399
|E-mail:
|ir@dic-asset.de
|Internet:
|www.dic-asset.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9
|WKN:
|A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG
|Indices:
|S-DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1477925
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1477925 02-Nov-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DIC Asset AGmehr Nachrichten
|
03.11.22
|ROUNDUP: Gewerbeimmobilien-Spezialist Dic Asset senkt Ergebnisprognose (dpa-AFX)
|
02.11.22
|EQS-News: DIC Asset AG: Anpassung der Jahresprognose 2022 (EQS Group)
|
02.11.22
|EQS-News: DIC Asset AG: annual forecast for 2022 adjusted (EQS Group)
|
02.11.22
|EQS-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG adjusts its income forecast for the 2022 financial year (EQS Group)
|
02.11.22
|EQS-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG passt Ergebnisprognose für Geschäftsjahr 2022 an (EQS Group)
|
31.10.22
|EQS-News: DIC Asset AG: Logistik- und Büromietverträge mit 33.500 qm verlängert (EQS Group)
|
31.10.22
|EQS-News: DIC Asset AG: Renewal of logistics and office leases for a total floor area of 33,500 sqm (EQS Group)
|
31.10.22
|DIC Asset AG : Renewal of logistics and office leases for a total floor area of 33,500 sqm (Investegate)
Analysen zu DIC Asset AGmehr Analysen
|03.11.22
|DIC Asset Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.22
|DIC Asset Buy
|Warburg Research
|28.10.22
|DIC Asset Reduce
|Baader Bank
|25.08.22
|DIC Asset Buy
|Warburg Research
|22.08.22
|DIC Asset Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.11.22
|DIC Asset Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.22
|DIC Asset Buy
|Warburg Research
|28.10.22
|DIC Asset Reduce
|Baader Bank
|25.08.22
|DIC Asset Buy
|Warburg Research
|22.08.22
|DIC Asset Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.11.22
|DIC Asset Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.11.22
|DIC Asset Buy
|Warburg Research
|25.08.22
|DIC Asset Buy
|Warburg Research
|22.08.22
|DIC Asset Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.22
|DIC Asset Buy
|Baader Bank
|28.10.22
|DIC Asset Reduce
|Baader Bank
|07.05.21
|DIC Asset Neutral
|Oddo BHF
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DIC Asset AG
|7,02
|2,18%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Zinsentscheid sorgt für Verkaufsdruck: Wall Street beendet Handel schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt schlossen am Donnerstag tiefrot. Die Wall Street zeigtw sich mit negativer Tendenz. Die Börsen in China beendeten den Handel am Donnerstag mit Verlusten - in Tokio blieb der Handel wegen eines Feiertages geschlossen.