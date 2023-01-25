EQS-Adhoc: DIC Asset AG expects funds from operations of EUR 90 to 97 million for 2023 Management Board decides on dividend proposal in the amount of EUR 0.75 per share

EQS-Ad-hoc: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Dividend

DIC Asset AG expects funds from operations of EUR 90 to 97 million for 2023 Management Board decides on dividend proposal in the amount of EUR 0.75 per share



25-Jan-2023 / 19:42 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

DIC Asset AG expects funds from operations of EUR 90 to 97 million for 2023 Management Board decides on dividend proposal in the amount of EUR 0.75 per share

Frankfurt am Main, 25 January 2023.

Today, DIC Asset AG (DIC), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, set its targets for the 2023 financial year and stated its expectation to see funds from operations/FFO (before taxes, after non-controlling interests)* in the amount of EUR 90 to 97 million. According to preliminary, unaudited figures, the FFO during the 2022 financial year added up to c. EUR 114.2 million, and were thus within the projected range of EUR 114 to 117 million. Moreover, on the basis of the provisional, unaudited annual financial statements the Management Board resolved today to propose to the Supervisory Board a dividend in the amount of EUR 0.75 per share for the 2022 financial year (previous year: EUR 0.75 per share). The resolution on the appropriation of profits is subject to the Supervisory Boards approval, which will decide in the matter during its balance sheet meeting on 14 February 2023.

The main reason why the company expects a year-on-year decline in FFO are the persistently challenging parameters on the real estate investment market. Considering that the interest environment has changed since 2022 and that the ramifications of a slowed business cycle on real estate demand in Germany remain unclear, the Management Board also expects acquisitions and disposals to be subject to delays, especially during the first half of 2023, which will impact the total FFO expected for the 2023 financial year. In this context, specifically the transaction-related management fees in the third-party business for institutional investors (Institutional Business) are expected to decline.

* Explanatory note: funds from operations in property management before amortisations, taxes, gains on sales and development projects, as well as from other one-off or non-cash earnings components, after non-controlling interests.

The Management Board of DIC

About DIC Asset AG:

DIC Asset AG is Germanys leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included). We currently manage a total of 360 assets with a combined market value of EUR 14.7 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.

DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.

IR/PR Contact DIC Asset AG:

Peer Schlinkmann

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Neue Mainzer Str. 20 MainTor Primus

D-60311 Frankfurt am Main

T +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@dic-asset.de