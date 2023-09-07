EQS-Adhoc: Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 (1) of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation)

EQS-Ad-hoc: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Veganz Group AG resolves cash capital increase of around 10% of the share capital with exclusion of subscription rights

All new shares will be subscribed by a new anchor investor with participation of Veganz founder and CEO Jan Bredack

The company is considering further capital measures, including a rights issue, depending on market and other conditions

Ludwigsfelde, Germany, 7 September 2023 Today, the management board of Veganz Group AG (Company or Veganz) (ISIN DE000A3E5ED2 / WKN A3E5ED / ticker symbol VEZ) resolved, with the consent of the Companys supervisory board, to increase the Companys share capital against cash contributions, partially utilizing the authorized capital 2023 and excluding the subscription rights of the Companys existing shareholders (Capital Increase). As a result of the Capital Increase, the Companys share capital will be increased from EUR 1,251,999.00 by EUR 125,199.00 to EUR 1,377,198.00 by issuing 125,199 new no-par value bearer shares, each with a notional value in the Companys share capital of EUR 1.00 and full dividend rights as of January 1, 2023 (New Shares). This corresponds to around 10 % of the Companys share capital and the voting rights.

All New Shares will be subscribed by VEGREAT LLC, New York City, United States of America (VEGREAT), as new anchor investor, at a price of EUR 50.00 per New Share (Placement Price), which represents a premium of 86.6% to the last closing price (XETRA) of the Companys existing shares on 6 September 2023. VEGREAT will thus hold around 9.1% of the Companys new share capital after registration of the consummation of the Capital Increase with the commercial register.

VEGREAT is an investment company of various American and German entrepreneurs, including Veganz founder and CEO Jan Bredack. VEGREAT is invested in various business areas, in particular in the licensing of patents in the film, toy, food and automotive industries.

The Company will receive gross proceeds of approximately EUR 6.26 million from the Capital Increase. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Capital Increase to expand its production capacity and to strengthen its sales and marketing activities.

Following the registration of the consummation of the Capital Increase with the commercial register, the New Shares will be included to trading in the Regulated Unofficial Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Scale segment).

The management board is currently considering further capital measures, including a rights issue with a volume of at least EUR 15 million at a subscription price expected not to be below the Placement Price of EUR 50.00. VEGREAT has already indicated its intention to participate in such a capital measure in excess of the exercise of its subscription rights. A final decision on the implementation of further capital measures will be made by the Company at a later date, depending on market and other conditions.

