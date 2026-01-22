Wacker Neuson Aktie
WKN DE: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012
|
22.01.2026 20:08:33
EQS-Adhoc: Discussions between Wacker Neuson SE and Doosan Bobcat Inc. regarding the acquisition of a majority stake and takeover of Wacker Neuson SE will not be continued
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Takeover
Discussions between Wacker Neuson SE and Doosan Bobcat Inc. regarding the acquisition of a majority stake and takeover of Wacker Neuson SE will not be continued
Munich, 22 January 2026
Wacker Neuson SE announces that discussions between the company and Doosan Bobcat Inc. regarding a potential acquisition of a majority stake in Wacker Neuson SE, as well as a possible public takeover offer for Wacker Neuson SE, will not be continued. The Wacker Neuson Group remains focused on executing its Strategy 2030 pursuing sustainable growth.
End of Inside Information
22-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
