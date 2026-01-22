Wacker Neuson Aktie

WKN DE: WACK01 / ISIN: DE000WACK012

22.01.2026 20:08:33

EQS-Adhoc: Discussions between Wacker Neuson SE and Doosan Bobcat Inc. regarding the acquisition of a majority stake and takeover of Wacker Neuson SE will not be continued

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Takeover
Discussions between Wacker Neuson SE and Doosan Bobcat Inc. regarding the acquisition of a majority stake and takeover of Wacker Neuson SE will not be continued

22-Jan-2026 / 20:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Discussions between Wacker Neuson SE and Doosan Bobcat Inc. regarding the acquisition of a majority stake and takeover of Wacker Neuson SE will not be continued 

Munich, 22 January 2026 

Wacker Neuson SE announces that discussions between the company and Doosan Bobcat Inc. regarding a potential acquisition of a majority stake in Wacker Neuson SE, as well as a possible public takeover offer for Wacker Neuson SE, will not be continued. The Wacker Neuson Group remains focused on executing its Strategy 2030 pursuing sustainable growth. 



End of Inside Information

22-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE
Preußenstr. 41
80809 München
Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 1823
Fax: +49 (0)89 354 02 - 298
E-mail: ir@wackerneuson.com
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com
ISIN: DE000WACK012
WKN: WACK01
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2264816

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2264816  22-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

