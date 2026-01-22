EQS-Adhoc: Discussions between Wacker Neuson SE and Doosan Bobcat Inc. regarding the acquisition of a majority stake and takeover of Wacker Neuson SE will not be continued

EQS-Ad-hoc: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Takeover

Munich, 22 January 2026

Wacker Neuson SE announces that discussions between the company and Doosan Bobcat Inc. regarding a potential acquisition of a majority stake in Wacker Neuson SE, as well as a possible public takeover offer for Wacker Neuson SE, will not be continued. The Wacker Neuson Group remains focused on executing its Strategy 2030 pursuing sustainable growth.