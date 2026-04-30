Douglas Aktie
WKN DE: BEAU1Y / ISIN: DE000BEAU1Y4
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30.04.2026 18:05:23
EQS-Adhoc: DOUGLAS AG: Net Income for Q2 2025/26 – Goodwill Impairment – Update Full-Year Guidance
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Douglas AG / Key word(s): Results / Half year/Forecast / Full year
Düsseldorf, 30 April 2026 – Based on preliminary, unaudited figures used to prepare the DOUGLAS Group’s half-yearly financial statements for financial year 2025/26, the net loss incurred in the second quarter of 2025/26 amounts to a high-double-digit to low-triple-digit million euro figure, falling short of the analyst consensus of minus 9 million euros.
The deviation is primarily attributable to impairments amounting to a mid- to high-double-digit million euro figure on goodwill relating to the business activities in France and Parfumdeams/Niche Beauty, as well as further impairments on assets amounting to a low-double-digit million euro figure.
The guidance for fiscal year 2025/26 has been amended with regard to the adjusted EBITDA margin and is otherwise specified as follows:
A definition of the adjusted EBITDA margin and the net leverage ratio can be found in the DOUGLAS Annual Report 2024/25.
End of Inside Information
30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Douglas AG
|Luise-Rainer-Strasse 7-11
|40235 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|ISIN:
|DE000BEAU1Y4
|WKN:
|BEAU1Y
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2319612
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2319612 30-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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