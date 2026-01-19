Douglas Aktie

Douglas für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: BEAU1Y / ISIN: DE000BEAU1Y4

19.01.2026 09:32:43

EQS-Adhoc: DOUGLAS AG: Preliminary results for Q1 2025/26 – adjusted EBITDA slightly below market expectation – full year guidance unchanged

EQS-Ad-hoc: Douglas AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Forecast
DOUGLAS AG: Preliminary results for Q1 2025/26 – adjusted EBITDA slightly below market expectation – full year guidance unchanged

19-Jan-2026 / 09:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Duesseldorf, 19 January, 2026 – Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, in the first quarter of the 2025/26 financial year, the DOUGLAS Group reached an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 19.9% against market expectations of 20.8% while net sales increased by 1.7% to 1.67 billion euros. The adjusted EBITDA margin was impacted by pressure on gross margin, also reflecting high price sensitivity of customers and product mix effects.

The guidance for the full year 2025/26 remains unchanged:
  • Consolidated net sales: 4.65 - 4.80 billion euros
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin: around 16.5%
  • Net leverage: between 2.5x and 3.0x as of 30 September 2026
The final results for the first quarter will be published as planned on 11 February 2026.

For a definition of adjusted EBITDA margin and net leverage, please refer to DOUGLAS annual report 2024/25.


End of Inside Information

19-Jan-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Douglas AG
Luise-Rainer-Strasse 7-11
40235 Düsseldorf
Germany
ISIN: DE000BEAU1Y4
WKN: BEAU1Y
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2261802

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2261802  19-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

