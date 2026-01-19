Douglas Aktie
WKN DE: BEAU1Y / ISIN: DE000BEAU1Y4
19.01.2026 09:32:43
EQS-Adhoc: DOUGLAS AG: Preliminary results for Q1 2025/26 – adjusted EBITDA slightly below market expectation – full year guidance unchanged
EQS-Ad-hoc: Douglas AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Forecast
Duesseldorf, 19 January, 2026 – Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, in the first quarter of the 2025/26 financial year, the DOUGLAS Group reached an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 19.9% against market expectations of 20.8% while net sales increased by 1.7% to 1.67 billion euros. The adjusted EBITDA margin was impacted by pressure on gross margin, also reflecting high price sensitivity of customers and product mix effects.
The guidance for the full year 2025/26 remains unchanged:
For a definition of adjusted EBITDA margin and net leverage, please refer to DOUGLAS annual report 2024/25.
