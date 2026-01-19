EQS-Adhoc: DOUGLAS AG: Preliminary results for Q1 2025/26 – adjusted EBITDA slightly below market expectation – full year guidance unchanged

EQS-Ad-hoc: Douglas AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Forecast

DOUGLAS AG: Preliminary results for Q1 2025/26 – adjusted EBITDA slightly below market expectation – full year guidance unchanged



The guidance for the full year 2025/26 remains unchanged: Consolidated net sales: 4.65 - 4.80 billion euros

Adjusted EBITDA margin: around 16.5%

Net leverage: between 2.5x and 3.0x as of 30 September 2026 The final results for the first quarter will be published as planned on 11 February 2026.



For a definition of adjusted EBITDA margin and net leverage, please refer to DOUGLAS annual report 2024/25. Duesseldorf, 19 January, 2026 – Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, in the first quarter of the 2025/26 financial year, the DOUGLAS Group reached an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 19.9% against market expectations of 20.8% while net sales increased by 1.7% to 1.67 billion euros. The adjusted EBITDA margin was impacted by pressure on gross margin, also reflecting high price sensitivity of customers and product mix effects.The guidance for the full year 2025/26 remains unchanged:The final results for the first quarter will be published as planned on 11 February 2026.For a definition of adjusted EBITDA margin and net leverage, please refer to DOUGLAS annual report 2024/25.



