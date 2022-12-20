EQS-Adhoc: Dr. Michael Heckmeier to become Chief Executive Officer of Siltronic AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Dr. Michael Heckmeier to become Chief Executive Officer of Siltronic AG



20-Dec-2022 / 15:45 CET/CEST

Ad hoc announcement / Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR Siltronic AG Einsteinstraße 172 81677 Munich www.siltronic.com Dr. Michael Heckmeier to become Chief Executive Officer of Siltronic AG

Germany, Munich, December 20, 2022 The Supervisory Board of Siltronic AG resolved upon the succession of Siltronic CEO Dr. Christoph von Plotho. Effective latest July 1, 2023, Dr. Michael Heckmeier has been appointed as member of the Executive Board and CEO of Siltronic AG. Dr. von Plotho and the Supervisory Board mutually agreed that he will step down as CEO latest upon expiry of June 30, 2023. Additional information ISIN: DE000WAF3001 WKN: WAF300 Deutsche Boerse: WAF Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) Contact: Verena Stütze Head of Investor Relations & Communications Tel.: +49 (0)89 8564 3133 E-Mail: investor.relations@siltronic.com Important Information This adhoc announcement contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siltronic that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Siltronic-management, of which many are beyond the control of Siltronic. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siltronic may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siltronic neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated. 20-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

