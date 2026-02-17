EQS-Adhoc: Dürr AG exceeds forecast for earnings after tax in fiscal 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Dürr AG exceeds forecast for earnings after tax in fiscal 2025



17-Feb-2026

Dürr AG exceeds forecast for earnings after tax in fiscal 2025

Dürr AG – WKN 556520 / ISIN DE0005565204

Bietigheim-Bissingen, February 17, 2026 – Based on preliminary, as yet unaudited figures, Dürr AG achieved earnings after tax of approximately €200 million in the 2025 fiscal year, thereby significantly exceeding its own forecast (€120 to €170 million). This was primarily due to strong operating performance and a higher-than-expected book profit from the sale of the environmental technology business, which was completed at the end of October 2025.

Other key figures met or slightly exceeded expectations for 2025. The EBIT margin before extraordinary effects stands at 5.6%, slightly above the upper end of the target range of 4.5% to 5.5%. At around €3,895 million, order intake is within the target range of €3,800 to €4,100 million. Sales reached around €4,170 million, coming close to the anticipated lower end of the target range of €4,200 to €4,600 million.

Dürr has refined its free cash flow outlook for fiscal 2025, which was raised on December 19, 2025, to the upper part of the forecast range of €100 to €200 million. The previously stated forecast for net financial debt as of December 31, 2025, has been refined to the lower end of the range of €-75 to €-175 million.

Further details and the full preliminary figures for 2025 will be published as scheduled on March 5, 2026. The final, audited figures will be released with the publication of the annual report on March 26.

