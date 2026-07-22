EQS-Adhoc: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft: Improvement of efficiency at BBS Automation, preliminary figures Q2 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Results / Half year/Significant extraordinary expenses

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft: Improvement of efficiency at BBS Automation, preliminary figures Q2 2026



22-Jul-2026 / 18:28 CET/CEST

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Improvement of efficiency at BBS Automation, preliminary figures Q2 2026

Dürr AG – WKN 556520 / ISIN DE0005565204

Bietigheim-Bissingen, July 22, 2026 – Dürr AG is planning a program to improve efficiency in the BBS Automation business unit, which is part of the Industrial Automation division. The aims are to position BBS Automation as effectively as possible for future profitable growth and to achieve cost reductions of approximately €30 million per year, most of which will take effect in 2027.

Among other things, approximately 500 jobs are planned to be cut worldwide at BBS Automation. For 2026, Dürr plans restructuring expenses of €40 to €50 million, most of which are related to the measures planned at BBS Automation. Of that figure, approximately €8 million was recorded in the second quarter.

As of June 30, 2026, an impairment of approximately €90 to €100 million will be recognized on the goodwill of BBS Automation. It reflects the lower-than-expected order intake at BBS Automation in the first half of the year, as well as an adjustment to market expectations and planning for sales and earnings. Starting in 2030, BBS Automation is now expected to generate sales of over €600 million (previously: €800 million), the target for the EBIT margin before extraordinary effects is 8%. The restructuring expenses and the goodwill impairment are recognized as extraordinary effects.

In the second quarter of 2026, the Dürr Group achieved the following preliminary figures, thus remaining within the range of the market consensus determined and published by Dürr:

Order intake: €914 million (Q2 2025: €807 million)

Sales: €981 million (Q2 2025: €1,001 million)

EBIT margin before extraordinary effects: 4.3% (Q2 2025: 4.2%)

The Group’s forecast for 2026 is confirmed. The weaker-than-expected performance at BBS Automation is offset by the other business units. The forecast for Industrial Automation is being adjusted to: €500 to €600 million in order intake, €575 to €625 million in sales, -1.0% to 1.0% EBIT margin before extraordinary effects (previously: €600 to €750 million, €625 to €725 million, 5.0% to 6.5%).

The financial report for the first half of 2026, containing the final figures, will be published on August 6, 2026, as planned.

PRELIMINARY KEY FIGURES Dürr Group (IFRS) € million H1 2026 H1 2025 Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Order intake 1,871.4 1,887.2 914.0 806.8 Sales 1,921.5 2,008.3 981.3 1,000.9 EBIT before extraordinary effects1 81.0 81.1 41.9 41.8 EBIT margin before extraordinary effects1 (%) 4.2 4.0 4.3 4.2

1 The earnings figures for 2025 include charges from allocation effects (H1 2025: €-6.0 million) resulting from the sale of the environmental technology business.

PRELIMINARY KEY FIGURES Automotive € million H1 2026 H1 20251 Q2 2026 Q2 20251 Order intake 975.8 910.4 516.8 404.0 Sales 1,000.1 1,014.4 520.7 514.7 EBIT before extraordinary effects 63.3 67.7 34.4 35.6 EBIT margin before extraordinary effects (%) 6.3 6.7 6.6 6.9 PRELIMINARY KEY FIGURES Industrial Automation € million H1 2026 H1 20251 Q2 2026 Q2 20251 Order intake 264.9 297.4 134.7 118.7 Sales 300.0 312.8 146.8 143.4 EBIT before extraordinary effects 1.4 13.1 -3.6 4.1 EBIT margin before extraordinary effects (%) 0.5 4.2 -2.4 2.8 PRELIMINARY KEY FIGURES Woodworking € million H1 2026 H1 20251 Q2 2026 Q2 20251 Order intake 634.0 682.9 264.0 285.5 Sales 625.7 686.7 316.1 345.3 EBIT before extraordinary effects 25.0 28.3 15.5 15.4 EBIT margin before extraordinary effects (%) 4.0 4.1 4.9 4.5

1 The previous year’s figures have been adjusted to the change in the division structure as of January 1, 2026.

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Contact:

Dürr AG

Björn Voss

Corporate Communications, Investor Relations & Sustainability

Phone +49 7142 78-1022

E-Mail corpcom@durr.com