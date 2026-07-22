Dürr Aktie
WKN: 556520 / ISIN: DE0005565204
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22.07.2026 18:28:44
EQS-Adhoc: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft: Improvement of efficiency at BBS Automation, preliminary figures Q2 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Dürr Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Results / Half year/Significant extraordinary expenses
Improvement of efficiency at BBS Automation, preliminary figures Q2 2026
Dürr AG – WKN 556520 / ISIN DE0005565204
Bietigheim-Bissingen, July 22, 2026 – Dürr AG is planning a program to improve efficiency in the BBS Automation business unit, which is part of the Industrial Automation division. The aims are to position BBS Automation as effectively as possible for future profitable growth and to achieve cost reductions of approximately €30 million per year, most of which will take effect in 2027.
Among other things, approximately 500 jobs are planned to be cut worldwide at BBS Automation. For 2026, Dürr plans restructuring expenses of €40 to €50 million, most of which are related to the measures planned at BBS Automation. Of that figure, approximately €8 million was recorded in the second quarter.
As of June 30, 2026, an impairment of approximately €90 to €100 million will be recognized on the goodwill of BBS Automation. It reflects the lower-than-expected order intake at BBS Automation in the first half of the year, as well as an adjustment to market expectations and planning for sales and earnings. Starting in 2030, BBS Automation is now expected to generate sales of over €600 million (previously: €800 million), the target for the EBIT margin before extraordinary effects is 8%. The restructuring expenses and the goodwill impairment are recognized as extraordinary effects.
In the second quarter of 2026, the Dürr Group achieved the following preliminary figures, thus remaining within the range of the market consensus determined and published by Dürr:
The Group’s forecast for 2026 is confirmed. The weaker-than-expected performance at BBS Automation is offset by the other business units. The forecast for Industrial Automation is being adjusted to: €500 to €600 million in order intake, €575 to €625 million in sales, -1.0% to 1.0% EBIT margin before extraordinary effects (previously: €600 to €750 million, €625 to €725 million, 5.0% to 6.5%).
The financial report for the first half of 2026, containing the final figures, will be published on August 6, 2026, as planned.
1 The earnings figures for 2025 include charges from allocation effects (H1 2025: €-6.0 million) resulting from the sale of the environmental technology business.
1 The previous year’s figures have been adjusted to the change in the division structure as of January 1, 2026.
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Contact:
End of Inside Information
22-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dürr Aktiengesellschaft
|Carl-Benz-Str. 34
|74321 Bietigheim-Bissingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|07142 78-0
|Fax:
|07142 78-1716
|E-mail:
|corpcom@durr.com
|Internet:
|www.durr-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005565204
|WKN:
|556520
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299003APZ54EDTSRO20
|EQS News ID:
|2370170
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2370170 22-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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