07.02.2023 18:06:17

EQS-Adhoc: E.ON SE: Preliminary financial results for the financial year 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: E.ON SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
E.ON SE: Preliminary financial results for the financial year 2022

07-Feb-2023 / 18:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Preliminary financial results for the financial year 2022

E.ON expects an adjusted Group EBITDA for the financial year 2022 of approximately EUR 8.0 billion (Forecast: EUR 7.6 to 7.8 billion) and an adjusted Group Net Income of approximately EUR 2.7 billion (Forecast: EUR 2.3 to 2.5 billion). The key performance indicators of the individual segments are expected to be within, but in each case at the upper end of the forecast ranges updated in November. Especially due to the addition effect of the segment results and the higher than expected development in the Non-Core Business segment in the past financial year, the preliminary financial results for the Group are above expectations.

The financial figures are preliminary and have not been verified. The full financial results will be published as planned on 15 March 2023 in the Annual Report 2022.

Information on the key performance indicators can be found at www.eon.com/key-performance-indicators.

Contact:
Dr. Iris Eveleigh
Head of Investor Relations
T +49 170 7688749
iris.eveleigh@eon.com

Lars A. Rosumek
Head of Group Communications & Political Affairs
T +49 175 2936554
lars.rosumek@eon.com

E.ON SE 
Brüsseler Platz 1
45131 Essen

ISIN: DE000ENAG999
WKN: ENAG99
 

07-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: E.ON SE
Brüsseler Platz 1
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)201-184 00
E-mail: info@eon.com
Internet: www.eon.com
ISIN: DE000ENAG999
WKN: ENAG99
Indices: DAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1552871

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1552871  07-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1552871&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu E.ON SEmehr Nachrichten