EQS-Adhoc: E.ON SE: Preliminary financial results for the financial year 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: E.ON SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

E.ON SE: Preliminary financial results for the financial year 2022



07-Feb-2023 / 18:06 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Preliminary financial results for the financial year 2022



E.ON expects an adjusted Group EBITDA for the financial year 2022 of approximately EUR 8.0 billion (Forecast: EUR 7.6 to 7.8 billion) and an adjusted Group Net Income of approximately EUR 2.7 billion (Forecast: EUR 2.3 to 2.5 billion). The key performance indicators of the individual segments are expected to be within, but in each case at the upper end of the forecast ranges updated in November. Especially due to the addition effect of the segment results and the higher than expected development in the Non-Core Business segment in the past financial year, the preliminary financial results for the Group are above expectations.



The financial figures are preliminary and have not been verified. The full financial results will be published as planned on 15 March 2023 in the Annual Report 2022.



Information on the key performance indicators can be found at



Contact:

Dr. Iris Eveleigh

Head of Investor Relations

T +49 170 7688749

iris.eveleigh@eon.com



Lars A. Rosumek

Head of Group Communications & Political Affairs

T +49 175 2936554

lars.rosumek@eon.com



E.ON SE

Brüsseler Platz 1

45131 Essen



ISIN: DE000ENAG999

WKN: ENAG99

