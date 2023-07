EQS-Adhoc: E.ON SE: Preliminary financial results for the first half of 2023 and adjustment of the forecast for the financial year 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: E.ON SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast

E.ON SE: Preliminary financial results for the first half of 2023 and adjustment of the forecast for the financial year 2023



27-Jul-2023 / 18:38 CET/CEST

Adjusted Group EBITDA: EUR 5.7 billion (first half of previous year: EUR 4.1 billion) Adjusted EBITDA for the Energy Networks segment: EUR 3.5 billion Adjusted EBITDA for the Customer Solutions segment: EUR 2.2 billion

Adjusted net income: EUR 2.3 billion (first half of previous year: EUR 1.4 billion)

Adjusted earnings per share: EUR 0.88 (first half of previous year: EUR 0.54) In both segments, the increasing stabilization of the energy market environment, which had been under severe pressure in the previous year, had a positive effect on the 2023 half-year financial results. In addition, one-off effects were realized. In the Customer Solutions segment, in particular the reduced procurement costs had a positive effect on the half-year financial results. In the Energy Networks segment, the financial result increased primarily due to temporary effects which will be returned to customers in subsequent years.



Against this background and due to the higher transparency and better visibility of market developments, E.ON adjusts its forecast for the current financial year 2023: Adjusted Group EBITDA: EUR 8.6 to 8.8 billion (previous forecast: EUR 7.8 to 8.0 billion) Adjusted EBITDA for the Energy Networks segment: EUR 6.3 to 6.5 billion (previous forecast: EUR 6.0 to 6.2 billion) Adjusted EBITDA for the Customer Solutions segment: EUR 2.3 to 2.5 billion (previous forecast: EUR 1.8 to 2.0 billion)

Adjusted net income: EUR 2.7 to 2.9 billion (previous forecast: EUR 2.3 to 2.5 billion)

Adjusted earnings per share: EUR 1.03 to 1.11 (previous forecast: EUR 0.88 to 0.96) The adjusted forecast reflects the possibility of a deterioration in the market situation, particularly in the last quarter of 2023. In addition, the forecast takes into account that the decreased wholesale prices for electricity and gas in recent months will be passed on to customers as price reductions and thus put a financial burden on the second half of the year.



The financial figures are preliminary and unaudited. The full half-year financial results will be published as planned on 9 August 2023 in the Half-Year Financial Report 2023.



Information on the key performance indicators can be found at

Contact:

Dr. Iris Eveleigh

Head of Investor Relations

T +49 170 7688749

iris.eveleigh@eon.com



Lars Rosumek

Head of Group Communications & Political Affairs

T +49 175 2936554

