EQS-Adhoc: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG examines acquisition of BodyClub 24 GmbH

22.02.2023 15:39:39

Vaduz/Triesen, 22.02.2023. EasyMotionSkin Tec AG intends to acquire the German company BodyClub24 GmbH and is currently in direct negotiations. BodyClub offers customers EMS training with its own BodyClub app, which enables synchronised training - that is, training exercises and EMS impulses are optimally coordinated.

With its own franchise model in the company, EasyMotionSkin would remain a system & product supplier in the future, obtain additional point of sale locations in the core market and generate new sales potential through scaling effects.

The planned strategic expansion is also accompanied by a personnel change. The previous member of the board of directors of EasyMotionSkin Tec AG, Michael Spitznagel (48), will devote himself exclusively to the expansion of the BodyClub franchise system as managing director of BodyClub24 GmbH with immediate effect. He will be succeeded as a member of the board of directors of the public limited company by the internationally experienced sales professional and entrepreneur Christian Keck (54), who will be responsible for sales and marketing from 1 March 2023.

