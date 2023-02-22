EQS-Adhoc: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG examines acquisition of BodyClub 24 GmbH

EQS-Ad-hoc: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Strategic Company Decision

EasyMotionSkin Tec AG examines acquisition of BodyClub 24 GmbH



22-Feb-2023 / 15:39 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





EasyMotionSkin Tec AG examines acquisition of BodyClub 24 GmbH

Vaduz/Triesen, 22.02.2023. EasyMotionSkin Tec AG intends to acquire the German company BodyClub24 GmbH and is currently in direct negotiations. BodyClub offers customers EMS training with its own BodyClub app, which enables synchronised training - that is, training exercises and EMS impulses are optimally coordinated.

With its own franchise model in the company, EasyMotionSkin would remain a system & product supplier in the future, obtain additional point of sale locations in the core market and generate new sales potential through scaling effects.

The planned strategic expansion is also accompanied by a personnel change. The previous member of the board of directors of EasyMotionSkin Tec AG, Michael Spitznagel (48), will devote himself exclusively to the expansion of the BodyClub franchise system as managing director of BodyClub24 GmbH with immediate effect. He will be succeeded as a member of the board of directors of the public limited company by the internationally experienced sales professional and entrepreneur Christian Keck (54), who will be responsible for sales and marketing from 1 March 2023.

www.easymotionskin.com

Contact:

EasyMotionSkin Tec AG

Jürgen Baltes (CEO)

Schliessa 6

FL-9495 Triesen

mail: ir@ems.ag