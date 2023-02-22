|
22.02.2023 15:39:39
EQS-Adhoc: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG examines acquisition of BodyClub 24 GmbH
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: EasyMotionSkin Tec AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Strategic Company Decision
EasyMotionSkin Tec AG examines acquisition of BodyClub 24 GmbH
Vaduz/Triesen, 22.02.2023. EasyMotionSkin Tec AG intends to acquire the German company BodyClub24 GmbH and is currently in direct negotiations. BodyClub offers customers EMS training with its own BodyClub app, which enables synchronised training - that is, training exercises and EMS impulses are optimally coordinated.
With its own franchise model in the company, EasyMotionSkin would remain a system & product supplier in the future, obtain additional point of sale locations in the core market and generate new sales potential through scaling effects.
The planned strategic expansion is also accompanied by a personnel change. The previous member of the board of directors of EasyMotionSkin Tec AG, Michael Spitznagel (48), will devote himself exclusively to the expansion of the BodyClub franchise system as managing director of BodyClub24 GmbH with immediate effect. He will be succeeded as a member of the board of directors of the public limited company by the internationally experienced sales professional and entrepreneur Christian Keck (54), who will be responsible for sales and marketing from 1 March 2023.
Contact:
EasyMotionSkin Tec AG
Jürgen Baltes (CEO)
Schliessa 6
FL-9495 Triesen
mail: ir@ems.ag
22-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EasyMotionSkin Tec AG
|Schliessa 6
|9495 Triesen
|Liechtenstein
|Phone:
|+423 390 00 20
|E-mail:
|info@ems.ag
|Internet:
|easymotionskin.com
|ISIN:
|LI1147158318
|WKN:
|A3C7M8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich (m:access)
|EQS News ID:
|1566145
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1566145 22-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!