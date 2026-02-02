EQS-Adhoc: ecotel communication ag: Change of CEO at ecotel communication ag; Markus Hendrich will leave the company as of February 2, 2026; Peter Zils will assume the position on an int

EQS-Ad-hoc: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board

ecotel communication ag: Change of CEO at ecotel communication ag; Markus Hendrich will leave the company as of February 2, 2026; Peter Zils will assume the position on an interim basis



Düsseldorf, 2 February 2026 – ecotel communication ag announces that the Supervisory Board and the Management Board member Markus Hendrich (CEO) have today mutually agreed on Mr. Hendrich’s departure from the Management Board of the company. Mr. Hendrich will step down from the Management Board for personal reasons with effect from the end of 2 February 2026.

To ensure continuity in the company’s leadership, the Supervisory Board has further resolved to second its member Peter Zils, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, to the Management Board as of 3 February 2026 for a transitional period until the end of the Annual General Meeting in the 2026 financial year. Mr. Zils will at the same time assume the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Zils is the founder of the company and served for many years as Chairman or Co-Chairman of the Management Board until his transition to the Supervisory Board on 21 April 2023.