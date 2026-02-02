ecotel communication Aktie

ecotel communication für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 585434 / ISIN: DE0005854343

02.02.2026 12:36:43

EQS-Adhoc: ecotel communication ag: Change of CEO at ecotel communication ag; Markus Hendrich will leave the company as of February 2, 2026; Peter Zils will assume the position on an int

EQS-Ad-hoc: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Executive Board
ecotel communication ag: Change of CEO at ecotel communication ag; Markus Hendrich will leave the company as of February 2, 2026; Peter Zils will assume the position on an int

02-Feb-2026 / 12:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Düsseldorf, 2 February 2026 – ecotel communication ag announces that the Supervisory Board and the Management Board member Markus Hendrich (CEO) have today mutually agreed on Mr. Hendrich’s departure from the Management Board of the company. Mr. Hendrich will step down from the Management Board for personal reasons with effect from the end of 2 February 2026.

To ensure continuity in the company’s leadership, the Supervisory Board has further resolved to second its member Peter Zils, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, to the Management Board as of 3 February 2026 for a transitional period until the end of the Annual General Meeting in the 2026 financial year. Mr. Zils will at the same time assume the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Zils is the founder of the company and served for many years as Chairman or Co-Chairman of the Management Board until his transition to the Supervisory Board on 21 April 2023.



End of Inside Information

02-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ecotel communication ag
Prinzenallee 11
40549 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 55 00 70
Fax: +49 (0)211 55 00 7 222
E-mail: info@ecotel.de
Internet: www.ecotel.de
ISIN: DE0005854343
WKN: 585434
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2269630

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2269630  02-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

