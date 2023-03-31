31.03.2023 17:48:28

EQS-Adhoc: ecotel communication ag: Contribution of the 100% stake in nacamar GmbH to Uplink Digital GmbH

31-March-2023 / 17:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Düsseldorf, March 31, 2023

 

ecotel communication ag, Uplink Network GmbH and Radio 5.0 GmbH today signed an investment agreement for the newly founded Uplink Digital GmbH. In the course of this agreement, ecotel communication ag contributes its 100% share in nacamar GmbH to the new company. In return, ecotel communication AG will receive an approximately 25% share in the new Uplink Digital GmbH, as well as a cash compensation of about 1.2 million euros. This bundling of business activities, customer relationships and technical capabilities offers an excellent opportunity to occupy the German audio market more efficiently and extensively. As a result of this contribution, ecotel communication ag will give up control of nacamar GmbH. Therefore, nacamar GmbH will no longer be consolidated in the financial statements of ecotel communication ag. This transaction is also another step for ecotel communication ag to further drive the focus on cloud and fiber communicated in March 2022. The transaction is subject to usual closing conditions and is expected to close in April 2023.

 

About ecotel communication ag:

 

The ecotel Group (hereinafter ecotel) has been operating nationwide since 1998 and is established as one of Germanys leading providers of high-quality business solutions. With the focus on Cloud & Fiber in 2022, ecotel supplies the two most important growth areas of the German telecommunications market.

The parent company is ecotel communication ag with headquarters in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiary, ecotel has a total of about 225 employees. Currently, ecotel provides full cloud and broadband services to more than 15,000 customers throughout Germany.

 

