EQS-Adhoc: ecotel communication ag: Peter Zils to resign from the Management Board intending to join the Supervisory Board
Düsseldorf, 23. February of 2023
Today, Mr. Peter Zils, Deputy-CEO of ecotel communication ag, informed the Supervisory Board of his resignation from the Management Board with effect as of the Annual General Meeting, which is to be held on 21 April 2023.
Mr. Zils, who is also a shareholder of the Company with a stake of more than 25%, furthermore announced his intention to join the Companys Supervisory Board in replacement of Dr. Norbert Bensel, who will step down on account after reaching the regular age limit. This intention is subject to the stipulations of stock corporation law and the decision made by the Annual General Meeting and will take effect upon the conclusion of this years regular General Meeting.
Mr. Zils founded ecotel communication ag on 30 January 1998 and led the company until 30 September 2021 as Chairman of the Executive Board. By resigning on the Management Board, Mr. Zils is completing the last systematic step in handing over the leadership of the Company to Mr. Markus Hendrich, who had already been acting as co-Chairman of the Board together with Mr. Zils since 01 October 2021 and has been sole Chairman of the Board since 01 September 2022.
Dr. Norbert Bensel had been a member of the Supervisory Board since 2010 and was its Chairman for about 8 years before he passed the chair to his successor Uwe Nickl in September of last year.
About ecotel communication ag:
The ecotel Group (hereinafter ecotel) has been operating nationwide since 1998 and is established as one of Germanys leading providers of high-quality business solutions. With the focus on Cloud & Fiber in 2022, ecotel supplies the two most important growth areas of the German telecommunications market.
The parent company is ecotel communication ag with headquarters in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiary, ecotel has a total of about 225 employees. Currently, ecotel provides full cloud and broadband services to more than 15,000 customers throughout Germany.
