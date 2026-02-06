ecotel communication Aktie

ecotel communication für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 585434 / ISIN: DE0005854343

06.02.2026 12:41:14

EQS-Adhoc: ecotel communication ag: Preliminary 2025 Financial Figures; Operating EBITDA below guidance

EQS-Ad-hoc: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
ecotel communication ag: Preliminary 2025 Financial Figures; Operating EBITDA below guidance

06-Feb-2026 / 12:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Düsseldorf, 06 February 2026 – ecotel communication ag (ISIN: DE0005854343) announces that, based on the first preliminary and unaudited figures for the 2025 financial year, Operating EBITDA* is expected to amount to approximately EUR 8.9 million and will therefore fall below the published guidance, which anticipated a range between EUR 10 million and EUR 11.5 million.

This deviation is mainly attributable to lower revenues from the sale of internet resources.

All other guidance metrics – consolidated revenue (guidance: EUR 117–125 million) and consolidated net income (guidance: up to EUR 1 million) – currently remain within the range of the most recently communicated expectations.

The final figures will be published upon release of the audited annual financial statements on 19 March 2026.

* The definition of EBITDA can be found on page 46 of ecotel communication ag’s 2024 Annual Report, available at https://ir.ecotel.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.



End of Inside Information

06-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: ecotel communication ag
Prinzenallee 11
40549 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 55 00 70
Fax: +49 (0)211 55 00 7 222
E-mail: info@ecotel.de
Internet: www.ecotel.de
ISIN: DE0005854343
WKN: 585434
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2272740

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2272740  06-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ecotel communication ag

