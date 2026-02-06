ecotel communication Aktie
WKN DE: 585434 / ISIN: DE0005854343
|
06.02.2026 12:41:14
EQS-Adhoc: ecotel communication ag: Preliminary 2025 Financial Figures; Operating EBITDA below guidance
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Düsseldorf, 06 February 2026 – ecotel communication ag (ISIN: DE0005854343) announces that, based on the first preliminary and unaudited figures for the 2025 financial year, Operating EBITDA* is expected to amount to approximately EUR 8.9 million and will therefore fall below the published guidance, which anticipated a range between EUR 10 million and EUR 11.5 million.
This deviation is mainly attributable to lower revenues from the sale of internet resources.
All other guidance metrics – consolidated revenue (guidance: EUR 117–125 million) and consolidated net income (guidance: up to EUR 1 million) – currently remain within the range of the most recently communicated expectations.
The final figures will be published upon release of the audited annual financial statements on 19 March 2026.
* The definition of EBITDA can be found on page 46 of ecotel communication ag’s 2024 Annual Report, available at https://ir.ecotel.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.
End of Inside Information
06-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ecotel communication ag
|Prinzenallee 11
|40549 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 55 00 70
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 55 00 7 222
|E-mail:
|info@ecotel.de
|Internet:
|www.ecotel.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005854343
|WKN:
|585434
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2272740
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2272740 06-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
