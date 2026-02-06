EQS-Adhoc: ecotel communication ag: Preliminary 2025 Financial Figures; Operating EBITDA below guidance

EQS-Ad-hoc: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

ecotel communication ag: Preliminary 2025 Financial Figures; Operating EBITDA below guidance



06-Feb-2026 / 12:41 CET/CEST

Düsseldorf, 06 February 2026 – ecotel communication ag (ISIN: DE0005854343) announces that, based on the first preliminary and unaudited figures for the 2025 financial year, Operating EBITDA* is expected to amount to approximately EUR 8.9 million and will therefore fall below the published guidance, which anticipated a range between EUR 10 million and EUR 11.5 million.

This deviation is mainly attributable to lower revenues from the sale of internet resources.

All other guidance metrics – consolidated revenue (guidance: EUR 117–125 million) and consolidated net income (guidance: up to EUR 1 million) – currently remain within the range of the most recently communicated expectations.

The final figures will be published upon release of the audited annual financial statements on 19 March 2026.

* The definition of EBITDA can be found on page 46 of ecotel communication ag’s 2024 Annual Report, available at https://ir.ecotel.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.