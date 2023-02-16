EQS-Adhoc: ecotel communication ag: Proposed dividend of EUR 18.82 per share planned

|
Düsseldorf, February 16, 2023
Based on the preliminary figures for the consolidated and annual financial statements for the 2022 financial year as of today, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of ecotel communication ag plan to propose a dividend of EUR 18.82 per dividend-bearing share for the 2022 financial year to the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on April 21, 2023, and thus to distribute what is expected to be the entire net profit. This dividend would consist of an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.82 and a special dividend of EUR 18.00. In addition to the one-time effect from the sale of the holding in easybell GmbH and from the transfer of usage rights to use Internet resources, the operating business also developed positively.
This planned dividend proposal is subject to the proviso that the Company's final financial statements for the 2022 financial year, which will be published together with the consolidated financial statements on March 9, 2023, continue to show unchanged distributable retained earnings of EUR 66,077 thousand.
About ecotel communication ag:
The ecotel Group (hereinafter ecotel) has been operating nationwide since 1998 and is established as one of Germanys leading providers of high-quality business solutions. With the focus on Cloud & Fiber in 2022, ecotel supplies the two most important growth areas of the German telecommunications market.
The parent company is ecotel communication ag with headquarters in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiary, ecotel has a total of about 225 employees. Currently, ecotel provides full cloud and broadband services to more than 15,000 customers throughout Germany.
