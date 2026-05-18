EQS-Adhoc: ecotel communication ag resolves to prepare the transfer from the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

EQS-Ad-hoc: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Other

ecotel communication ag resolves to prepare the transfer from the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



18-May-2026 / 13:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Düsseldorf, May 18, 2026 – Today, the Management Board of ecotel communication ag (ISIN: DE0005854343), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved to prepare the transfer of the company’s stock exchange listing from the regulated market (Prime Standard) to the Scale segment of the Open Market at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and to submit the corresponding applications.

With this change of segment, the company aims to reduce the regulatory and administrative burden associated with a listing in the regulated market while continuing to maintain its presence on the capital market via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In doing so, the company takes into account that the Scale segment appears to be better suited given the company’s size and its capital market orientation. Scale is a segment of the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange that is particularly designed for growth companies as well as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The Management Board intends to apply to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange for the revocation of the admission of the company’s shares to the regulated market and, in parallel, to arrange for the inclusion of the shares in the Scale segment, subject to the fulfilment of all relevant inclusion requirements.

Based on the legislative changes introduced by the German Location Promotion Act (“Standortförderungsgesetz”), which largely came into force on February 10, 2026, this transfer from the regulated market to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is also permissible without an accompanying delisting tender offer.

The company will keep the capital market informed about the further progress of the procedure in accordance with the applicable legal requirements.