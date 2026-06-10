EDAG Engineering Group Aktie

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WKN DE: A143NB / ISIN: CH0303692047

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10.06.2026 20:11:24

EQS-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: Board of Directors resolves on capital measures to strengthen capital base

EQS-Ad-hoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase
EDAG Engineering Group AG: Board of Directors resolves on capital measures to strengthen capital base

10-Jun-2026 / 20:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EDAG Engineering Group AG: Board of Directors resolves on capital measures to strengthen capital base

Arbon, 10 June 2026 EDAG Engineering Group AG has resolved on a capital increase against cash contributions as well as a mandatory convertible loan agreement.

As part of the capital increase, a total of 12,500,000 new shares will be issued at an issue price of EUR 4.00 per share. The issue price includes a premium of 34.23 % over the Xetra closing price of EDAG shares as of 10 June 2026. The gross issue proceeds amount to EUR 50,000,000. The new shares are subscribed by ATON Austria Holding GmbH. As a result, its ownership interest will increase from 74.66 % to 83.11 %.

In addition, the Board of Directors resolved to enter into a mandatory convertible loan agreement with a nominal amount of EUR 25,000,000. The loan will be granted to the Company by ATON Austria Holding GmbH and must be converted within three months of signing. Upon conversion, the lender will be entitled to subscribe for 6,250,000 shares at a conversion price of EUR 4.00 per share. Following full conversion of the mandatory convertible loan, ATON Austria Holding GmbH’s ownership interest is expected to increase to 85.52 %.

The subscription and preemptive rights of existing shareholders were excluded for these measures in accordance with the Company’s Articles of Association.

The proceeds from the aforementioned capital measures, totaling EUR 75,000,000, will be allocated to the company and will strengthen its capital base as well as its financial flexibility for the further implementation of its strategic measures.
 

Investor Relations
Christian Schütze                                                                               
Head of Investor Relations                                                                                
Phone:     +49 (0) 611- 7375 360                                                          
Mobile:     +49 (0) 175- 8020 226
Email:        christian.schuetze@edag.com
www.ir.edag.com
 



End of Inside Information

10-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: EDAG Engineering Group AG
Schlossgasse 2
9320 Arbon
Switzerland
Phone: +41 71 54433-0
E-mail: ir@edag-group.ag
Internet: ir.edag.com
ISIN: CH0303692047
WKN: A143NB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2343646

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2343646  10-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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