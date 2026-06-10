EQS-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: Board of Directors resolves on capital measures to strengthen capital base

EQS-Ad-hoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase

EDAG Engineering Group AG: Board of Directors resolves on capital measures to strengthen capital base



10-Jun-2026 / 20:11 CET/CEST

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EDAG Engineering Group AG: Board of Directors resolves on capital measures to strengthen capital base

Arbon, 10 June 2026 EDAG Engineering Group AG has resolved on a capital increase against cash contributions as well as a mandatory convertible loan agreement.

As part of the capital increase, a total of 12,500,000 new shares will be issued at an issue price of EUR 4.00 per share. The issue price includes a premium of 34.23 % over the Xetra closing price of EDAG shares as of 10 June 2026. The gross issue proceeds amount to EUR 50,000,000. The new shares are subscribed by ATON Austria Holding GmbH. As a result, its ownership interest will increase from 74.66 % to 83.11 %.

In addition, the Board of Directors resolved to enter into a mandatory convertible loan agreement with a nominal amount of EUR 25,000,000. The loan will be granted to the Company by ATON Austria Holding GmbH and must be converted within three months of signing. Upon conversion, the lender will be entitled to subscribe for 6,250,000 shares at a conversion price of EUR 4.00 per share. Following full conversion of the mandatory convertible loan, ATON Austria Holding GmbH’s ownership interest is expected to increase to 85.52 %.

The subscription and preemptive rights of existing shareholders were excluded for these measures in accordance with the Company’s Articles of Association.

The proceeds from the aforementioned capital measures, totaling EUR 75,000,000, will be allocated to the company and will strengthen its capital base as well as its financial flexibility for the further implementation of its strategic measures.



Investor Relations

Christian Schütze

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0) 611- 7375 360

Mobile: +49 (0) 175- 8020 226

Email: christian.schuetze@edag.com

www.ir.edag.com

