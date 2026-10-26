EDAG Engineering Group Aktie
WKN DE: A143NB / ISIN: CH0303692047
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26.10.2026 19:06:24
EQS-Adhoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary key results for the first nine months of 2026 and revision of revenue guidance for the 2026 financial year
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EQS-Ad-hoc: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary key results for the first nine months of 2026 and revision of revenue guidance for the 2026 financial year
Arbon, 26. October 2026 The EDAG Group, one of the largest independent engineering service providers with experts in Mobility, Defence, Industry and Public Solutions, generated revenue of EUR 498.7 million in the first nine months (previous year: EUR 547.2 million), based on preliminary, unaudited figures. Adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 4.7 million (previous year: EUR -4.5 million), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 0.9 percent (previous year: -0.8 percent).
The decline in revenue is primarily attributable to continued restraint among automotive customers, reflecting, among other factors, their ongoing restructuring and transformation measures. The industrial sector also remains cautious. Lower project call-offs and increased insourcing of development activities by customers are currently weighing on demand for automotive engineering services. A full recovery of the revenue shortfall in the final quarter is no longer expected.
In this environment, protecting earnings takes priority over revenue growth for the EDAG Group.
Against this backdrop, Group Management is revising its revenue guidance for the 2026 financial year: Revenue is now expected to decline by up to around 10 percent, compared with the previously expected decline of up to around 5 percent. The EBIT margin guidance of up to around 3 percent remains unchanged.
The full financial report for the third quarter of 2026 will be published on 5 November 2026.
Investor Relations
Christian Schütze
End of Inside Information
26-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EDAG Engineering Group AG
|Schlossgasse 2
|9320 Arbon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 71 54433-0
|E-mail:
|ir@edag-group.ag
|Internet:
|ir.edag.com
|ISIN:
|CH0303692047
|WKN:
|A143NB
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900LQ2ZJ7F5Z4KN18
|EQS News ID:
|2422540
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2422540 26-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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