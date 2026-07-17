EQS-Adhoc: edding Aktiengesellschaft: Adjustment of guidance for Financial Year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: edding Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

edding Aktiengesellschaft: Adjustment of guidance for Financial Year 2026



17-Jul-2026 / 17:19 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Lower sales expectations and higher restructuring costs lead to an adjusted prognosis corridor

The Management Board of edding AG, Ahrensburg, has decided to adjust the guidance for the 2026 financial year in light of the persistently challenging market environment – particularly within the Collaboration @ Work (COWO) business unit – the uncertain geopolitical situation and the continuing difficult macroeconomic conditions. Another factor is that restructuring costs for the financial year 2026 are expected to be higher than previously anticipated.

The edding Group now expects Group sales revenue for the financial year 2026 to range between EUR 138.0 million and EUR 150.0 million (previously: EUR 139.0 million to EUR 154.0 million). The Group operating result (EBIT excluding special factors) is still anticipated to be between EUR 1.0 million and EUR 4.0 million. The special factors relate to project expenses associated with restructuring measures of the edding Group and the implementation of SAP S/4HANA. These special factors are now expected to amount to between EUR 7.0 million and EUR 9.0 million (previously: EUR 2.0 million to EUR 5.0 million).

The developments mentioned above also have an impact on the parent company’s individual financial statements. The net result of edding AG according to German GAAP (HGB) is now expected to be between EUR -2.0 million and EUR 0.0 million (previously: net profit for the year in the range of EUR 2.0 million to EUR 4.0 million).

According to preliminary figures, Group sales of EUR 71.5 million were generated in the first half of the 2026 financial year (previous year: EUR 71.2 million[1]). Although the Collaboration @ Work (COWO) business unit achieved slight year-on-year growth in the first half of the year, driven by sales of interactive e-Screens, performance overall fell short of initial expectations. In the Mark & Make business unit, by contrast, a slight decline in sales was recorded, which was attributable in particular to business performance in Turkey.

About the edding Group:

The edding Group is an internationally active family-owned company headquartered in Ahrensburg near Hamburg. Since its founding in 1960, it has stood for quality, expressiveness, and responsible action. Under its umbrella brand, it unites the brands edding, Legamaster, and PLAYROOM, developing products and solutions that enable creative work, visual collaboration, and innovation processes. All business activities follow the profit-for principle: economic success is not an end in itself but the foundation for ecological and social engagement. In 2025, the Group achieved a turnover of EUR 144.9 million with 663 employees.

Explanation of „EBIT excluding special factors“ as alternative performance indicator: EBIT is the abbreviation for “earnings before interest and taxes”. Total output less cost of materials, personnel expenses and depreciation and amortisation (including rights of use within the meaning of IFRS 16), plus other operating income and less other operating expenses. Earnings before interest and taxes are adjusted for extraordinary expenses or income in order to better assess the company’s underlying operating performance, independent of special factors. Special factors include items resulting from restructurings, acquisitions, disposal gains or losses from divestments, as well as other expenses and income outside ordinary business activities. EBIT excluding special factors is the most important key figure for profitability management in the edding Group. In the financial years 2024 and 2025, no adjustments to EBIT for special factors were made.

Ahrensburg, 17 July 2026

edding Aktiengesellschaft

The Management Board

___________________________

Contact:

edding AG, Hadewych Vermunt (Chief Financial Officer - CFO)

Bookkoppel 7, 22926 Ahrensburg

Tel. 04102/808-200

E-Mail: investor@edding.de

[1] The previous year was adjusted due to discontinued operations of the business unit ITS as defined by IFRS 5.