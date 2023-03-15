EQS-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Peliminary business figures for 2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Dividend

Einhell Germany AG: Peliminary business figures for 2022



Preliminary business figures for 2022

Einhell Germany AG (ISIN: DE 0005654933), listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG, announces the following:

After presenting the preliminary business figures, the Einhell Group once again achieved record sales in the past financial year. Group sales for 2022 are EUR 1,032.5 million compared to EUR 927.4 million in the previous year.

In 2022, the Einhell Group achieved earnings before taxes of EUR 87.4 million (previous year: EUR 81.8 million). The pretax yield amounts to 8.5% (previous year: 8.8%).

The consolidated net income after minorities for the 2022 financial year amounts to EUR 59.8 million (previous year EUR 58.6 million).

Earnings per share after minorities are 15.86 euros per preferred share (previous year 15.56 euros) and 15.80 euros per ordinary share (previous year 15.50 euros).

The Einhell Group continues to have a very solid balance sheet structure with an equity ratio of around 43.3%. As of December 31, 2022, bank balances amounted to EUR 10.7 million and bank liabilities to EUR 191.1 million.

Cash flow from operating activities improved significantly from EUR -151.4 million to EUR 43.5 million.

There is a dividend proposal from the Management Board, which still has to be approved by the Supervisory Board. According to this proposal, the Management Board will propose an increased dividend of EUR 2.90 per preferred share (previous year: EUR 2.60) and EUR 2.84 per ordinary share (previous year: EUR 2.54) to the Annual General Meeting due to the successful business development .

Landau/Isar, March 15, 2023

The Management Board