EQS-Adhoc: Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary business figures for 2022 / Forecast for the 2023 financial year

Key word(s): Forecast/Development of Sales

Einhell Germany AG: Preliminary business figures for 2022 / Forecast for the 2023 financial year



23-Jan-2023

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Einhell Germany AG, listed in the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse AG (ISIN: DE 0005654933) announces the following:

The Einhell Group once again achieved record sales in the past financial year. Group sales for the 2022 financial year are approximately EUR 1,030 million compared to EUR 927.4 million in the previous year.

Earnings before taxes are not yet available.

For the 2023 financial year, the Einhell Group is planning a further increase in sales of around 3%. The forecasted pretax yield will be approximately 8.0%-8.5%.

There is still a high degree of forecasting uncertainty. Global Inflation is at record highs. The costs of interest, wages, energy, land transportation, materials and services have increased significantly. It is difficult to foresee whether and how these current and future developments will affect the sales channels in the individual regions, in particular the demand behavior of end consumers.

On the goods procurement side, most delivery bottlenecks have been resolved. The raw material situation and the availability of production and freight capacities have improved.

The Einhell Group is very confident and faces the general economic challenges with optimism. By implementing the strategy, building up the Einhell brand has top priority. In existing markets, Einhell is striving for further gains in market share. At the same time, international expansion will continue.

Landau/Isar, January 23, 2022

The board