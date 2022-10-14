NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
14.10.2022 17:40:25

EQS-Adhoc: Ekotechnika AG raises forecast for FY 2021/2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Ekotechnika AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Ekotechnika AG raises forecast for FY 2021/2022

14-Oct-2022 / 17:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ekotechnika AG raises forecast for FY 2021/2022

Walldorf, 14 October, 2022 Ekotechnika AG (Primary Market; ISIN: DE000A161234) has revised its sales and earnings forecast after the preliminary figures for the past financial year 2021/2022 (30 September) had become available. The largest dealer of international agricultural machinery in Russia now projects sales revenues of between EUR 230 million and EUR 240 million (previously: EUR 200 million to EUR 230 million), gross profit between EUR 63 million and EUR 69 million (previously: EUR 45 million and EUR 65 million) and operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 33 million to EUR 37 million (previously: EUR 20 million to EUR 30 million).

The positive development despite the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is largely attributable to the inventories of new machines still available at the beginning of the supply freeze, the stable spare parts business and substantially increased gross profit margins. Currency effects also had a positive impact of EUR 3 million.

 

Contact

Ekotechnika AG // Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49 // 69190 Walldorf // T: +49 (0) 6227 3 58 59 60 // E: info@ekotechnika.de // www.ekotechnika.de
 

Press / Investor Relations

Fabian Kirchmann, Jonas Schneider // IR.on AG // T: +49 (0) 221 9140 970 // E: presse@ekotechnika.de

 

14-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Ekotechnika AG
Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6227 3 58 59 60
E-mail: info@ekotechnika.de
Internet: www.ekotechnika.de
ISIN: DE000A161234
WKN: A16123
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1464461

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1464461  14-Oct-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1464461&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ekotechnika AG Serie Amehr Nachrichten