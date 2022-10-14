|
14.10.2022 17:40:25
EQS-Adhoc: Ekotechnika AG raises forecast for FY 2021/2022
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Ekotechnika AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Ekotechnika AG raises forecast for FY 2021/2022
Walldorf, 14 October, 2022 Ekotechnika AG (Primary Market; ISIN: DE000A161234) has revised its sales and earnings forecast after the preliminary figures for the past financial year 2021/2022 (30 September) had become available. The largest dealer of international agricultural machinery in Russia now projects sales revenues of between EUR 230 million and EUR 240 million (previously: EUR 200 million to EUR 230 million), gross profit between EUR 63 million and EUR 69 million (previously: EUR 45 million and EUR 65 million) and operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 33 million to EUR 37 million (previously: EUR 20 million to EUR 30 million).
The positive development despite the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is largely attributable to the inventories of new machines still available at the beginning of the supply freeze, the stable spare parts business and substantially increased gross profit margins. Currency effects also had a positive impact of EUR 3 million.
Contact
Ekotechnika AG // Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49 // 69190 Walldorf // T: +49 (0) 6227 3 58 59 60 // E: info@ekotechnika.de // www.ekotechnika.de
Press / Investor Relations
Fabian Kirchmann, Jonas Schneider // IR.on AG // T: +49 (0) 221 9140 970 // E: presse@ekotechnika.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ekotechnika AG
|Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49
|69190 Walldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 6227 3 58 59 60
|E-mail:
|info@ekotechnika.de
|Internet:
|www.ekotechnika.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A161234
|WKN:
|A16123
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1464461
