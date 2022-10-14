EQS-Adhoc: Ekotechnika AG raises forecast for FY 2021/2022

EQS-Ad-hoc: Ekotechnika AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Ekotechnika AG raises forecast for FY 2021/2022



14-Oct-2022 / 17:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ekotechnika AG raises forecast for FY 2021/2022

Walldorf, 14 October, 2022 Ekotechnika AG (Primary Market; ISIN: DE000A161234) has revised its sales and earnings forecast after the preliminary figures for the past financial year 2021/2022 (30 September) had become available. The largest dealer of international agricultural machinery in Russia now projects sales revenues of between EUR 230 million and EUR 240 million (previously: EUR 200 million to EUR 230 million), gross profit between EUR 63 million and EUR 69 million (previously: EUR 45 million and EUR 65 million) and operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 33 million to EUR 37 million (previously: EUR 20 million to EUR 30 million).

The positive development despite the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict is largely attributable to the inventories of new machines still available at the beginning of the supply freeze, the stable spare parts business and substantially increased gross profit margins. Currency effects also had a positive impact of EUR 3 million.

Contact

Ekotechnika AG // Johann-Jakob-Astor-Str. 49 // 69190 Walldorf // T: +49 (0) 6227 3 58 59 60 // E: info@ekotechnika.de // www.ekotechnika.de



Press / Investor Relations

Fabian Kirchmann, Jonas Schneider // IR.on AG // T: +49 (0) 221 9140 970 // E: presse@ekotechnika.de