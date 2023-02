EQS-Adhoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG: RESIGNATION AND NOMINATION IN THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

EQS-Ad-hoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel

Elanix Biotechnologies AG: RESIGNATION AND NOMINATION IN THE SUPERVISORY BOARD



14-Feb-2023 / 10:05 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Frankfurt, Feb 10, 2023 The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Elanix Biotechnologies AG (Company, Elanix) Marco Christen notified the CEO that Yves Bonnard resigned from the Supervisory Board due to work commitments.

The Management Board would like to thank Yves Bonnard for his engagement for the Supervisory Board.

The District Court in Berlin has appointed successors, following the Boards proposal of one suitable candidate.

The Supervisory Board of Elanix Biotechnologies AG (Company, Elanix) has nominated by juridical order Jean-Frederic Berthoud to become member of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect.

Today, the Elanix Supervisory Board Marco Christen as Chairman of the Board and Murielle Michetti as Vice Chairman appointed and welcomed Jean-Frédéric Berthoud as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Mr. Berthoud, as a retired director of the Department of Economy of the Canton of Vaud, will be a valuable asset for the strategic development of Elanix.

Lee-Ann Laurent-Applegate

Interim CEO