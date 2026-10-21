EQS-Adhoc: electrovac AG raises its earnings forecast for financial year 2026/2027

EQS-Ad-hoc: electrovac AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

electrovac AG raises its earnings forecast for financial year 2026/2027



21-Oct-2026 / 09:51 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





electrovac AG raises its earnings forecast for financial year 2026/2027

Salzweg, 21 October 2026 – electrovac AG (“electrovac”, die “electrovac Group”, ISIN: DE000A420ZL4), a specialist in hermetic glass-to-metal packages for the protection of safety- and system-critical technology, has today decided, on the basis of positive preliminary half-year figures, to raise its earnings forecast for the 2026/2027 financial year (31 March). The company now expects full-year EBIT of EUR 13 million to EUR 14 million (previously: EUR 11 million to EUR 12 million) and EBIT adjusted for IPO costs of EUR 15 million to EUR 16 million (previously: EUR 13 million to EUR 14 million). electrovac continues to expect revenue in the range of EUR 120 million to EUR 130 million. The reason for the upward revision of the earnings forecast is the positive performance in the high-margin Aerospace & Defence and Industrial business segments, as well as the Group’s operational performance, which has exceeded expectations.

Based on preliminary figures for the first half of financial year 2026/2027, electrovac marks an increase in revenue to EUR 61.5 million (H1 2025/2026: EUR 55.7 million) and a 26% rise in operating profit (EBIT) to EUR 8.2 million (H1 2025/2026: EUR 6.5 Mio.).

electrovac AG publishes its half-year report on 20 November 2026.

The Management Board

Salzweg, 21 October 2026

Contact

electrovac AG

Anglstraße 4

94121 Salzweg, Germany



Investor Relations:

Frederic Hilke, Jonas Schneider

iron AG

Email: ir@electrovac.com

Phone: +49 (0) 221-914097-12