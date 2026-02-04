Elmos Semiconductor Aktie

Elmos Semiconductor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 567710 / ISIN: DE0005677108

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.02.2026 20:36:03

EQS-Adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE approves share buyback program via the stock exchange of 10 million Euro and dividend proposal of 1.50 Euro per share for fiscal year 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
Elmos Semiconductor SE approves share buyback program via the stock exchange of 10 million Euro and dividend proposal of 1.50 Euro per share for fiscal year 2025

04-Feb-2026 / 20:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Elmos Semiconductor SE approves share buyback program via the stock exchange of 10 million Euro and dividend proposal of 1.50 Euro per share for fiscal year 2025

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Elmos Semiconductor SE (WKN 567710, ISIN DE0005677108)

The Management Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) (“Company”) today adopted a resolution, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to launch a share buyback program for treasury shares (ISIN DE0005677108) via the stock exchange.

The purchase price for the acquisition of treasury shares based on these resolutions may not exceed a total of 10,000,000.00 Euro (excluding transaction costs).

The buyback is to begin shortly, but not before February 24, 2026, and ends on March 31, 2026. The buyback program may be suspended at any time in accordance with applicable law and resumed during the above-mentioned period or terminated prematurely by the Management Board of the Company.

The Supervisory Board and the Management Board of the Company have also decided to propose a dividend of 1.50 Euro per share for the fiscal year 2025 (previous year: 1.00 Euro) to the Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2026.

The total payout planned for the fiscal year 2025 from the share buyback and the proposed dividend therefore amounts to around 36 million Euro (previous year: 17.2 million Euro).

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)
Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905
Email: invest@elmos.com



End of Inside Information

04-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Werkstättenstraße 18
51379 Leverkusen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
E-mail: invest@elmos.com
Internet: http://www.elmos.com
ISIN: DE0005677108
WKN: 567710
Indices: SDAX, TecDax
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2271670

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2271670  04-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Elmos Semiconductor

mehr Nachrichten