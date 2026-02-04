EQS-Adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE approves share buyback program via the stock exchange of 10 million Euro and dividend proposal of 1.50 Euro per share for fiscal year 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks

04-Feb-2026 / 20:36 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Elmos Semiconductor SE (WKN 567710, ISIN DE0005677108)

The Management Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) (“Company”) today adopted a resolution, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to launch a share buyback program for treasury shares (ISIN DE0005677108) via the stock exchange.

The purchase price for the acquisition of treasury shares based on these resolutions may not exceed a total of 10,000,000.00 Euro (excluding transaction costs).

The buyback is to begin shortly, but not before February 24, 2026, and ends on March 31, 2026. The buyback program may be suspended at any time in accordance with applicable law and resumed during the above-mentioned period or terminated prematurely by the Management Board of the Company.

The Supervisory Board and the Management Board of the Company have also decided to propose a dividend of 1.50 Euro per share for the fiscal year 2025 (previous year: 1.00 Euro) to the Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2026.

The total payout planned for the fiscal year 2025 from the share buyback and the proposed dividend therefore amounts to around 36 million Euro (previous year: 17.2 million Euro).

Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)

Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905

Email: invest@elmos.com