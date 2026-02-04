Elmos Semiconductor Aktie
WKN: 567710 / ISIN: DE0005677108
|
04.02.2026 20:36:03
EQS-Adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE approves share buyback program via the stock exchange of 10 million Euro and dividend proposal of 1.50 Euro per share for fiscal year 2025
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
Elmos Semiconductor SE approves share buyback program via the stock exchange of 10 million Euro and dividend proposal of 1.50 Euro per share for fiscal year 2025
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
The Management Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) (“Company”) today adopted a resolution, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to launch a share buyback program for treasury shares (ISIN DE0005677108) via the stock exchange.
The purchase price for the acquisition of treasury shares based on these resolutions may not exceed a total of 10,000,000.00 Euro (excluding transaction costs).
The buyback is to begin shortly, but not before February 24, 2026, and ends on March 31, 2026. The buyback program may be suspended at any time in accordance with applicable law and resumed during the above-mentioned period or terminated prematurely by the Management Board of the Company.
The Supervisory Board and the Management Board of the Company have also decided to propose a dividend of 1.50 Euro per share for the fiscal year 2025 (previous year: 1.00 Euro) to the Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2026.
The total payout planned for the fiscal year 2025 from the share buyback and the proposed dividend therefore amounts to around 36 million Euro (previous year: 17.2 million Euro).
Contact
End of Inside Information
04-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Werkstättenstraße 18
|51379 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2271670
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2271670 04-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!