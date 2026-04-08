Elmos Semiconductor Aktie
WKN: 567710 / ISIN: DE0005677108
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08.04.2026 21:03:34
EQS-Adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Cancellation of 540,000 treasury shares (approx. 3.05% of the share capital)
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital reduction
Elmos Semiconductor SE: Cancellation of 540,000 treasury shares (approx. 3.05% of the share capital)
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
To maintain maximum flexibility with regard to potential future share buybacks, the Management Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE ("Elmos" or the "Company") resolved today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to decrease the Company's share capital from currently EUR 17,700,000.00 by EUR 540,000.00 to EUR 17,160,000.00. The capital decrease is conducted pursuant to Sections 71(1) No. 8, 237(3) No. 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) against the balance sheet profit or a free capital reserve and based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 11, 2022 through the cancellation of 540,000 no-par value bearer shares, each representing a proportionate amount of EUR 1.00 of the share capital. This corresponds to approximately 3.05% of the Company’s current share capital.
For technical reasons, the 540,000 no-par value shares will be cancelled after the Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 27, 2026.
Contact
End of Inside Information
08-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Werkstättenstraße 18
|51379 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2305426
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2305426 08-Apr-2026 CET/CEST
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