EQS-Adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Cancellation of 540,000 treasury shares (approx. 3.05% of the share capital)

EQS-Ad-hoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital reduction

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Cancellation of 540,000 treasury shares (approx. 3.05% of the share capital)



08-Apr-2026 / 21:03 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Elmos Semiconductor SE: Cancellation of 540,000 treasury shares (approx. 3.05% of the share capital)

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Elmos Semiconductor SE (WKN 567710, ISIN DE0005677108)

To maintain maximum flexibility with regard to potential future share buybacks, the Management Board of Elmos Semiconductor SE ("Elmos" or the "Company") resolved today, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to decrease the Company's share capital from currently EUR 17,700,000.00 by EUR 540,000.00 to EUR 17,160,000.00. The capital decrease is conducted pursuant to Sections 71(1) No. 8, 237(3) No. 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) against the balance sheet profit or a free capital reserve and based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 11, 2022 through the cancellation of 540,000 no-par value bearer shares, each representing a proportionate amount of EUR 1.00 of the share capital. This corresponds to approximately 3.05% of the Company’s current share capital.

For technical reasons, the 540,000 no-par value shares will be cancelled after the Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 27, 2026.

Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)

Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905

Email: invest@elmos.com