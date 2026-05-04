Elmos Semiconductor Aktie

Elmos Semiconductor für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 567710 / ISIN: DE0005677108

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.05.2026 16:13:53

EQS-Adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE raises guidance for fiscal year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Elmos Semiconductor SE raises guidance for fiscal year 2026

04-May-2026 / 16:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Elmos Semiconductor SE raises guidance for fiscal year 2026

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Elmos Semiconductor SE (WKN 567710, ISIN DE0005677108)

Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) has raised its guidance for fiscal year 2026 based on on the very strong performance in the first three months and the continued high demand for Elmos products. The company now expects sales growth of 12% ± 2 percentage points (previously:  11% ± 3 percentage points). Based on this positive sales development and further optimization measures, an improved operating EBIT margin of 23% to 26% (previously: 24% ± 2 percentage points) of sales is now anticipated. Despite the growth, capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses remain at a low level and are expected to amount to around 5% of sales as before. In addition, an even stronger cash performance is expected with an operating adjusted free cash flow of 19% ± 2 percentage points (previously: more than 17%) of sales. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.15 EUR/USD. Due to the planned almost complete cancellation of the company's treasury shares, stock-based compensation will be settled in cash until further notice. The resulting accounting effects will not be recognized in operating results. The full-year guidance for the EBIT margin and adjusted free cash flow will be based solely on operating performance indicators.

In the first quarter 2026, sales reached 152.5 million Euro, growing by 20.2% and, as expected, significantly exceeding the previous year’s figure (Q1 2025: 126.9 million Euro). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased to 36.2 million Euro (Q1 2025: 25.6 million Euro). Accordingly, the EBIT margin exceeded the previous year’s level at 23.8% (Q1 2025: 20.2%). After the first three months, capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses amounted to only 2.7 million Euro or 1.8% of sales (Q1 2025: 13.5 million Euro or 10.6% of sales). Due to the low investments and the reduction of working capital, adjusted free cash flow reached 40.7 million Euro in the first quarter or 26.7% of sales (Q1 2025: 21.5 million Euro or 17.0% of sales).

Quarterly statement Q1 2026

Further information on the first quarter 2026 of Elmos Semiconductor SE will be published in the quarterly statement Q1 2026 on May 5, 2026. This statement will be available at www.elmos.com. Elmos will hold a conference call (in English) for analysts and investors on May 5, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (CEST). The conference call will be available later on the website.

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)
Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905
Email: invest@elmos.com



End of Inside Information

04-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Werkstättenstraße 18
51379 Leverkusen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
E-mail: invest@elmos.com
Internet: http://www.elmos.com
ISIN: DE0005677108
WKN: 567710
Indices: SDAX, TecDax
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2320830

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2320830  04-May-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Elmos Semiconductor

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Elmos Semiconductor

mehr Analysen
30.03.26 Elmos Semiconductor Hold Deutsche Bank AG
23.03.26 Elmos Semiconductor Buy Warburg Research
26.02.26 Elmos Semiconductor Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25.02.26 Elmos Semiconductor Buy Warburg Research
24.02.26 Elmos Semiconductor Buy Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Elmos Semiconductor 183,80 0,33% Elmos Semiconductor

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im April 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
03.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 18
02.05.26 KW 18: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schließt schwächer -- ATX und DAX schlussendlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Montag Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit Verlusten. An den Börsen in Asien ging es zum Wochenstart nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen