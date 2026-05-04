EQS-Adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE raises guidance for fiscal year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Elmos Semiconductor SE raises guidance for fiscal year 2026



04-May-2026 / 16:13 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Elmos Semiconductor SE raises guidance for fiscal year 2026

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Elmos Semiconductor SE (WKN 567710, ISIN DE0005677108)

Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) has raised its guidance for fiscal year 2026 based on on the very strong performance in the first three months and the continued high demand for Elmos products. The company now expects sales growth of 12% ± 2 percentage points (previously: 11% ± 3 percentage points). Based on this positive sales development and further optimization measures, an improved operating EBIT margin of 23% to 26% (previously: 24% ± 2 percentage points) of sales is now anticipated. Despite the growth, capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses remain at a low level and are expected to amount to around 5% of sales as before. In addition, an even stronger cash performance is expected with an operating adjusted free cash flow of 19% ± 2 percentage points (previously: more than 17%) of sales. The guidance is based on an exchange rate of 1.15 EUR/USD. Due to the planned almost complete cancellation of the company's treasury shares, stock-based compensation will be settled in cash until further notice. The resulting accounting effects will not be recognized in operating results. The full-year guidance for the EBIT margin and adjusted free cash flow will be based solely on operating performance indicators.

In the first quarter 2026, sales reached 152.5 million Euro, growing by 20.2% and, as expected, significantly exceeding the previous year’s figure (Q1 2025: 126.9 million Euro). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased to 36.2 million Euro (Q1 2025: 25.6 million Euro). Accordingly, the EBIT margin exceeded the previous year’s level at 23.8% (Q1 2025: 20.2%). After the first three months, capital expenditures for intangible assets and property, plant and equipment less capitalized development expenses amounted to only 2.7 million Euro or 1.8% of sales (Q1 2025: 13.5 million Euro or 10.6% of sales). Due to the low investments and the reduction of working capital, adjusted free cash flow reached 40.7 million Euro in the first quarter or 26.7% of sales (Q1 2025: 21.5 million Euro or 17.0% of sales).

Quarterly statement Q1 2026

Further information on the first quarter 2026 of Elmos Semiconductor SE will be published in the quarterly statement Q1 2026 on May 5, 2026. This statement will be available at www.elmos.com. Elmos will hold a conference call (in English) for analysts and investors on May 5, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (CEST). The conference call will be available later on the website.

Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)

Mobile: +49 151 5383 7905

Email: invest@elmos.com