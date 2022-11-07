EQS-Adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Sale of the Elmos wafer fab to Silex will most likely be prohibited

07.11.2022 20:39:40

Elmos Semiconductor SE: Sale of the Elmos wafer fab to Silex will most likely be prohibited

The Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) today has informed the parties involved that the sale of the Elmos wafer fab to Silex Microsystems AB will most likely be prohibited in the upcoming cabinet session on November 9, 2022. This a new development, as until today, the BMWK had indicated to the parties that the transaction most likely will be approved.

In case of prohibition, the sale of the wafer production to Silex Microsystems AB cannot be completed.

After receiving the final assessment, the parties involved will examine the decision in detail and decide on further actions.

About Elmos
Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For over 30 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient light and intuitive HMI.

Notice
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.

