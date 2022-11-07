|
07.11.2022 20:39:40
EQS-Adhoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Sale of the Elmos wafer fab to Silex will most likely be prohibited
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Elmos Semiconductor SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Public disclosure of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR
The Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) today has informed the parties involved that the sale of the Elmos wafer fab to Silex Microsystems AB will most likely be prohibited in the upcoming cabinet session on November 9, 2022. This a new development, as until today, the BMWK had indicated to the parties that the transaction most likely will be approved.
In case of prohibition, the sale of the wafer production to Silex Microsystems AB cannot be completed.
After receiving the final assessment, the parties involved will examine the decision in detail and decide on further actions.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1
|44227 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)231 7549-575
|Fax:
|+49 (0)231 7549-111
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
