EQS-Adhoc: ElringKlinger AG: CEO of ElringKlinger AG set to leave the Management Board

ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Personnel

ElringKlinger AG: CEO of ElringKlinger AG set to leave the Management Board



06-Apr-2023 / 13:10 CET/CEST







CEO of ElringKlinger AG set to leave the Management Board

Dettingen/Erms, April 6, 2023 +++ The Supervisory Board of ElringKlinger AG (ISIN DE0007856023, WKN 785602) and Dr. Stefan Wolf have today agreed that Dr. Stefan Wolf will step down as Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) of ElringKlinger AG by mutual consent with effect from June 30, 2023. The Supervisory Board has initiated the search for a successor. Dr. Wolf's role will be performed by Thomas Jessulat (Chief Financial Officer) on an interim basis as Spokesperson of the Management Board.

For further information, please contact:

ElringKlinger AG | Strategic Communications

Dr. Jens Winter

Fon: +49 7123 724-88335 | E-mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com