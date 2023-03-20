|
20.03.2023 12:14:19
EQS-Adhoc: ElringKlinger AG: EKPO secures large-scale contract for bipolar plates from global car manufacturer
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
EKPO secures large-scale contract for bipolar plates from global car manufacturer
Dettingen/Erms, March 20, 2023 +++ EKPO Fuel Cell Technologies GmbH (EKPO), an entity fully consolidated within the Group of majority shareholder ElringKlinger AG (ISIN DE0007856023, WKN 785602), and operated in partnership with French automotive supplier Plastic Omnium, which holds the remaining ownership interests, secured a contract from a global automotive manufacturer to supply mass-produced bipolar plates for the carmaker's future fuel cell system. The contract covers an initial term of five years as from 2026 and a total volume in the mid-triple-digit million euro range. EKPO intends to invest a figure in the high double-digit million euro range for production at a new site.
For further information, please contact:
ElringKlinger AG | Strategic Communications
As an automotive supplier, ElringKlinger has become a trusted partner to its customers with a firm commitment to shaping the future of mobility. Whether optimized combustion engines, high-performance hybrids, or environmentally-friendly battery and fuel cell technology, ElringKlinger provides innovative solutions for all types of drive system. ElringKlinger's lightweighting concepts help to reduce the overall weight of vehicles. As a result, vehicles powered by combustion engines consume less fuel and emit less CO2, while those equipped with alternative propulsion systems benefit from an extended range. In response to increasingly complex combustion engine technology, the Group also continues to refine and evolve its offering within the area of seals and gaskets in order to meet the highest possible standards. This is complemented by solutions centered around thermal and acoustic shielding technology. Additionally, the Group's portfolio includes products made of the high-performance plastic PTFE, which is also marketed to industries beyond the automotive sector. These efforts are supported by a dedicated workforce of around 9,500 people at 46 ElringKlinger Group locations around the globe.
Disclaimer
This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on expectations, market evaluations and forecasts by the Management Board and on information currently available to them. In particular, the forward-looking statements shall not be interpreted as a guarantee that the future events and results to which they refer will actually materialize. Whilst the Management Board is confident that the statements as well as the opinions and expectations on which they are based are realistic, the aforementioned statements rely on assumptions that may conceivably prove to be incorrect. Future results and circumstances depend on a multitude of factors, risks and imponderables that can alter the expectations and judgments that have been expressed. These factors include, for example, changes to the general economic and business situation, variations of exchange rates and interest rates, poor acceptance of new products and services, and changes to business strategy.
20-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ElringKlinger AG
|Max-Eyth-Straße 2
|72581 Dettingen/Erms
|Germany
|Phone:
|071 23 / 724-0
|Fax:
|071 23 / 724-9006
|E-mail:
|jens.winter@elringklinger.com
|Internet:
|www.elringklinger.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007856023
|WKN:
|785602
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1586889
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1586889 20-March-2023 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ElringKlinger AG
|8,10
|2,40%
