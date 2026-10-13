EQS-Adhoc: ElringKlinger raises 2026 full-year revenue guidance

EQS-Ad-hoc: ElringKlinger AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

ElringKlinger raises 2026 full-year revenue guidance



13-Oct-2026 / 13:14 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ADHOC ANNOUNCEMENT

ElringKlinger raises 2026 full-year revenue guidance

According to preliminary figures, ElringKlinger AG (ISIN DE0007856023 / WKN 785602) recorded Group revenue of EUR 451 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR 395 million). This brings Group revenue for the first nine months of 2026 to EUR 1,360 million (9M 2025: EUR 1,227 million). Against this backdrop, the Management Board is raising its 2026 full-year revenue guidance to around EUR 1.8 billion (previously: up slightly year-on-year in organic terms; 2025 revenue: EUR 1,641 million). The guidance takes account of current market conditions and is based on the assumption that neither the macroeconomic nor the industry environment will change materially over the remainder of the year. The Group reaffirms its full-year guidance for the remaining financial metrics as well as its medium-term outlook.

Preliminary figures show that the Group generated adjusted EBIT of EUR 29.2 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR 21.2 million), with an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.5% (Q3 2025: 5.4%). Adjusted EBIT for the first nine months of 2026 therefore totals EUR 87.2 million (9M 2025: EUR 65.9 million), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.4% (9M 2025: 5.4%). With adjusted EBITDA of EUR 53.0 million for the reporting quarter (Q3 2025: EUR 41.1 million) and net financial liabilities of EUR 350 million (Sept. 30, 2025: EUR 389 million), preliminary figures indicate an adjusted net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.7 at quarter-end (Sept. 30, 2025: 2.2). Based on preliminary figures, operating free cash flow amounted to EUR 28.5 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR 18.0 million) and EUR minus 29.0 million for the first nine months of 2026 (9M 2025: EUR -78.6 million).

The Group is scheduled to release its full results for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2026 on November 5, 2026.

About ElringKlinger

As a global development partner drawing on many years of expertise, ElringKlinger has established itself as one of the leading suppliers to the automotive industry, in addition to serving customers in the plastics engineering and other sectors. Since its inception in 1879, the technology group based in Dettingen/Erms, Germany, has been consistent in its efforts to provide innovative answers to present and future challenges. Today, ElringKlinger is actively shaping the future of sustainable mobility with the help of pioneering product and system solutions tailored to any type of drive platform, alongside sealing and shielding applications as well as lightweighting concepts. With a track record of two decades in the field of cutting-edge battery and fuel cell technology, the Group was at the forefront of establishing itself as an expert in e-mobility. Operating with a dedicated team of around 8,600 #transformationpioneers at over 40 locations worldwide and revenue of approx. EUR 1.6 billion in 2025, ElringKlinger is driving the sustainable transformation of the industry – brimming with passion, talent, and innovation.

Legal notice

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the expectations, market assessments, and forecasts of the Management Board and the information currently available to it. These forward-looking statements shall, in particular, not be construed as guarantees of future developments and results referred to therein. Although the Management Board is of the firm opinion that the statements made and their underlying beliefs and expectations are realistic, they are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. Future results and developments depend on a variety of factors, risks, and uncertainties that may lead to changes in the expectations and judgments that have been expressed. These factors include, for example, changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations in exchange rates and interest rates, lack of acceptance of new products and services, and changes in business strategy.

Contact:For further information, please contact:ElringKlinger AGDr. Jens WinterStrategic CommunicationsMax-Eyth-Straße 272581 Dettingen/ErmsGermanyPhone: +49 7123 724-88335E-mail: jens.winter@elringklinger.com