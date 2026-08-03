elumeo Aktie
WKN DE: A11Q05 / ISIN: DE000A11Q059
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03.08.2026 12:23:24
EQS-Adhoc: elumeo SE has entered into an agreement with a litigation funder and files a lawsuit for damages against Vodafone
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EQS-Ad-hoc: elumeo SE / Key word(s): Administrative and legal proceedings/Significant contracts
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 17(1) of the MAR
elumeo SE has entered into an agreement with a litigation funder and files a lawsuit for damages against Vodafone
Berlin 03.08.2026
ISIN: DE000A11Q059
WKN A11Q05
Ticker symbol: ELB
LEI: 391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74
Stock exchange: Regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
Berlin, 03.08.2026 – Juwelo Deutschland GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of elumeo SE (ISIN DE000A11Q059), has today concluded a litigation funding agreement regarding the financing of a claim for damages against Vodafone. The agreement covers the expected costs of a damages claim against companies within the Vodafone Group which, in Juwelo Deutschland GmbH’s view, have charged excessive feed-in fees over the past fourteen years for the distribution of Juwelo Deutschland GmbH’s program on Vodafone’s networks.
Together with three other plaintiffs, Juwelo has instructed its legal counsel to file a lawsuit for damages against two companies within the Vodafone Group. The damage claimed by Juwelo in the lawsuit amounts to a low three-digit million figure.
Person responsible for disclosure at the issuer:
elumeo SE
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Wolfgang Boyé
Contact:
elumeo SE
Wolfgang Boyé
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, 10999 Berlin
Phone: +49 30 69 59 79-0
Fax: +49 30 69 59 79-650
E-Mail: ir@elumeo.com
End of Inside Information
03-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|elumeo SE
|Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
|10999 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 69 59 79-0
|Fax:
|+49 30 69 59 79-20
|E-mail:
|info@elumeo.com
|Internet:
|www.elumeo.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A11Q059
|WKN:
|A11Q05
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74
|EQS News ID:
|2376266
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2376266 03-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
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