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WKN DE: A11Q05 / ISIN: DE000A11Q059

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03.08.2026 12:23:24

EQS-Adhoc: elumeo SE has entered into an agreement with a litigation funder and files a lawsuit for damages against Vodafone

EQS-Ad-hoc: elumeo SE / Key word(s): Administrative and legal proceedings/Significant contracts
elumeo SE has entered into an agreement with a litigation funder and files a lawsuit for damages against Vodafone

03-Aug-2026 / 12:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 17(1) of the MAR
 

elumeo SE has entered into an agreement with a litigation funder and files a lawsuit for damages against Vodafone

 

Berlin 03.08.2026

 

ISIN: DE000A11Q059

WKN A11Q05

Ticker symbol: ELB

LEI: 391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74

Stock exchange: Regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

 

Berlin, 03.08.2026 – Juwelo Deutschland GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of elumeo SE (ISIN DE000A11Q059), has today concluded a litigation funding agreement regarding the financing of a claim for damages against Vodafone. The agreement covers the expected costs of a damages claim against companies within the Vodafone Group which, in Juwelo Deutschland GmbH’s view, have charged excessive feed-in fees over the past fourteen years for the distribution of Juwelo Deutschland GmbH’s program on Vodafone’s networks.

Together with three other plaintiffs, Juwelo has instructed its legal counsel to file a lawsuit for damages against two companies within the Vodafone Group. The damage claimed by Juwelo in the lawsuit amounts to a low three-digit million figure.

 

Person responsible for disclosure at the issuer:

elumeo SE 

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Wolfgang Boyé

 

Contact:

elumeo SE                                                                                          

Wolfgang Boyé                                                                                 

Erkelenzdamm 59/61, 10999 Berlin                                                

Phone: +49 30 69 59 79-0                                                                 

Fax: +49 30 69 59 79-650                                                                

E-Mail: ir@elumeo.com

http://www.elumeo.com



End of Inside Information

03-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: elumeo SE
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
10999 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 69 59 79-0
Fax: +49 30 69 59 79-20
E-mail: info@elumeo.com
Internet: www.elumeo.com
ISIN: DE000A11Q059
WKN: A11Q05
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74
EQS News ID: 2376266

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2376266  03-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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