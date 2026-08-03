EQS-Adhoc: elumeo SE has entered into an agreement with a litigation funder and files a lawsuit for damages against Vodafone

EQS-Ad-hoc: elumeo SE / Key word(s): Administrative and legal proceedings/Significant contracts

elumeo SE has entered into an agreement with a litigation funder and files a lawsuit for damages against Vodafone



03-Aug-2026 / 12:23 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 17(1) of the MAR



elumeo SE has entered into an agreement with a litigation funder and files a lawsuit for damages against Vodafone

Berlin 03.08.2026

ISIN: DE000A11Q059

WKN A11Q05

Ticker symbol: ELB

LEI: 391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74

Stock exchange: Regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

Berlin, 03.08.2026 – Juwelo Deutschland GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of elumeo SE (ISIN DE000A11Q059), has today concluded a litigation funding agreement regarding the financing of a claim for damages against Vodafone. The agreement covers the expected costs of a damages claim against companies within the Vodafone Group which, in Juwelo Deutschland GmbH’s view, have charged excessive feed-in fees over the past fourteen years for the distribution of Juwelo Deutschland GmbH’s program on Vodafone’s networks.

Together with three other plaintiffs, Juwelo has instructed its legal counsel to file a lawsuit for damages against two companies within the Vodafone Group. The damage claimed by Juwelo in the lawsuit amounts to a low three-digit million figure.

Person responsible for disclosure at the issuer:

elumeo SE

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Wolfgang Boyé

Contact:

elumeo SE

Wolfgang Boyé

Erkelenzdamm 59/61, 10999 Berlin

Phone: +49 30 69 59 79-0

Fax: +49 30 69 59 79-650

E-Mail: ir@elumeo.com

http://www.elumeo.com