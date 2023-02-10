|
10.02.2023 22:07:21
EQS-Adhoc: Enapter AG: Financing of 25 million euros secured
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Financing/Preliminary Results
Enapter AG
Heidelberg
ISIN: DE000A255G02
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
Enapter AG: Financing of 25 million euros secured
Berlin (10 February 2023) - The Enapter Group today closed a financing of EUR 25 million with Patrimonium Middle Market Debt Fund, a private debt fund of Patrimonium Asset Management AG, by issuing a bearer bond. The financing has a term of 2 years.
This ensures the financing of the Enapter Group for the next 12 months.
The planned EBITDA for the 2023 financial year is expected to be in the range of -10 to -11 million euros, in particular due to the costs of financing.
Enapter was supported during this transaction by Dicama AG as sole coordinator and by the law firm Heuking Kühn Lüer Wojtek with the team around Dr. Thorsten Kuthe as legal advisor.
About Enapter
Enapter is an innovative energy technology company that manufactures highly efficient hydrogen generators - so-called electrolysers - to replace fossil fuels and thus drive the energy transition globally. The patented and proven anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology enables the mass production of cost-effective electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen on any scale. The modular systems are already used worldwide in the energy, mobility, industry, heating and telecommunications sectors, among others. Enapter has its headquarters in Germany and a production site in Italy.
Enapter AG is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt and Hamburg stock exchanges, WKN: A255G0, ISIN: DE000A255G02
Further information:
Website: https://www.enapter.com
Press contact:
Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann
|
1557677 10-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
