Enapter Aktie
WKN DE: A255G0 / ISIN: DE000A255G02
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02.11.2026 15:09:33
EQS-Adhoc: Enapter AG resolves on a cash capital increase with subscription rights for shareholders; backstop commitment from a strategic investor of up to EUR 12 million
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Enapter AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Capital increase/Other
Publication of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation, MAR)
NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR DISCLOSURE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IS UNLAWFUL.
Enapter AG resolves on a cash capital increase with subscription rights for shareholders; backstop commitment from a strategic investor of up to EUR 12 million
Feldkirchen, 2 November 2026. The Management Board of Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, on the capital increase announced in the inside information of 5 August 2026. Making use of the Authorised Capital 2025, up to 13,017,479 new no-par value bearer shares, each representing a pro rata amount of EUR 1.00 of the share capital and carrying full dividend rights from 1 January 2026 (the “New Shares”), are to be issued against cash contributions at a subscription price of EUR 1.00 per New Share.
The New Shares will be offered to shareholders by way of indirect subscription rights through mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG, Gräfelfing. The subscription period begins on 4 November 2026 and ends on 18 November 2026. The subscription ratio is 2:1, i.e. two existing shares entitle the holder to subscribe for one New Share. Shareholders will have the opportunity to subscribe for additional shares (over-subscription).
New Shares not subscribed for in the subscription offer may be freely placed by the Company. If fully placed, the gross proceeds will amount to EUR 13,017,479.00.
The Company has entered into a backstop agreement with RS Energy Technology Limited, Hong Kong, a company of the Runshihua Group (the “Strategic Investor”), under which the Strategic Investor has undertaken to subscribe, at the subscription price, for New Shares that are not placed in the subscription offer, including the over-subscription offer, up to an amount of EUR 12 million, but not exceeding a share of 25% minus one share of the share capital after completion of the capital increase.
The net proceeds of the issue will be used to a substantial extent to repay existing liabilities and otherwise to finance working capital.
Admission of the New Shares to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) will be applied for. For the public offering, the Company will prepare an information document pursuant to Annex IX of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and publish it on its website at https://enapterag.de/investor-relations/. No shares will be offered in the United States of America, Canada or Japan.
Published by
End of Inside Information
Explanation, why the information directly concerns that issuer:
About Enapter
Enapter is a global greentech company that develops and supplies AEM electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen. The Enapter Group combines development and manufacturing expertise with international production partnerships.
The patented anion exchange membrane (AEM) technology does not rely on expensive and rare raw materials such as iridium and, thanks to its modular design, enables the efficient and scalable production of green hydrogen, including where the energy supply from solar and wind power fluctuates.
Thousands of Enapter AEM electrolysers are already in use at more than 360 customers in over 55 countries.
Enapter AG (H2O) is listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A255G02).
Further information:
02-Nov-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Enapter AG
|Altenburg 1e
|83620 Feldkirchen-Westerham
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@enapterag.de
|Internet:
|www.enapterag.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A255G02
|WKN:
|A255G0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200JIZN9JYP440O07
|EQS News ID:
|2426674
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2426674 02-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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