EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG: Change in the Management Board

Landshut, September 29, 2023 At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Endor AG appointed Matthias Kosch to the Management Board of Endor AG effective
As Chief Financial Officer, Matthias Kosch succeeds long-serving member of the Management Board, Andras Semsey, who will not renew his contract, which expires on December 31, 2023.
As CFO, Matthias Kosch will have sole responsibility for the finance department at Endor AG as of January 1, 2024, as well as joint responsibility for the capital market with CEO Thomas Jackermeier. Until this date, the Management Board will operate as a five-member board for a transitional period.
Thomas Jackermeier, CEO
