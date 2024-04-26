|
26.04.2024 13:20:39
EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG: Investor process is being held without prejudging the outcome; no decision made on capital increase; statement on press releases from outside the company
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Endor AG / Key word(s): Statement/Financing
Endor AG: Investor process is being held without prejudging the outcome; no decision made on capital increase; statement on press releases from outside the company
Landshut, April 26, 2024 – With regard to press releases from outside the company about the organization of fresh capital and liquidity by majority shareholder Thomas Jackermeier, Endor AG points out the following: The investor process for recapitalization is being held without prejudging the outcome. The Management Board currently expects a liquidity requirement of approximately EUR 25 million by October 2024. Endor AG is in ongoing discussions with several investor groups to cover this liquidity requirement; This also includes investors who are working on an offer together with the majority shareholder, Mr. Jackermeier. Depending on the investors' offers, various options are still being examined and evaluated by the company. The injection of equity capital through capital increases is an option, as is investor entry with instruments in accordance with the law on the stabilization and restructuring framework for companies (StaRUG). The board of directors has not passed a resolution on a capital increase, so shareholders cannot currently subscribe to new shares and there are no subscriptions for shares. Endor AG continues to adhere to the revenues and earnings forecast communicated on February 2, 2024.
Notifying person:
Matthias Kosch, CFO
End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
About Endor AG
Endor AG develops and markets high-quality input devices such as high-end steering wheels and pedals for racing simulations on game consoles and PCs. As a “brain factory”, the company’s focus is on the creative sector. Endor carries out product development and prototype construction under its own direction and together with specialized technology partners, primarily in Germany (“German engineering”). Endor sells its products under the FANATEC brand via e-commerce primarily to end customers in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan.
Contact:
Endor AG, Investor Relations
Press and investor enquiries:
Vera Müller, Better Orange IR & HV AG
26-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Endor AG
|E.ON-Allee 3
|84036 Landshut
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49-(0)871-9221-122
|Fax:
|+49-(0)871-9221-221
|E-mail:
|ir@endor.ag
|Internet:
|www.endor.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005491666
|WKN:
|549166
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1890767
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1890767 26-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!