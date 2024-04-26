EQS-Adhoc: Endor AG: Investor process is being held without prejudging the outcome; no decision made on capital increase; statement on press releases from outside the company

EQS-Ad-hoc: Endor AG / Key word(s): Statement/Financing

Endor AG: Investor process is being held without prejudging the outcome; no decision made on capital increase; statement on press releases from outside the company



26-Apr-2024 / 13:20 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Endor AG: Investor process is being held without prejudging the outcome; no decision made on capital increase; statement on press releases from outside the company Landshut, April 26, 2024 – With regard to press releases from outside the company about the organization of fresh capital and liquidity by majority shareholder Thomas Jackermeier, Endor AG points out the following: The investor process for recapitalization is being held without prejudging the outcome. The Management Board currently expects a liquidity requirement of approximately EUR 25 million by October 2024. Endor AG is in ongoing discussions with several investor groups to cover this liquidity requirement; This also includes investors who are working on an offer together with the majority shareholder, Mr. Jackermeier. Depending on the investors' offers, various options are still being examined and evaluated by the company. The injection of equity capital through capital increases is an option, as is investor entry with instruments in accordance with the law on the stabilization and restructuring framework for companies (StaRUG). The board of directors has not passed a resolution on a capital increase, so shareholders cannot currently subscribe to new shares and there are no subscriptions for shares. Endor AG continues to adhere to the revenues and earnings forecast communicated on February 2, 2024. Notifying person: Matthias Kosch, CFO



Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



About Endor AG Endor AG develops and markets high-quality input devices such as high-end steering wheels and pedals for racing simulations on game consoles and PCs. As a “brain factory”, the company’s focus is on the creative sector. Endor carries out product development and prototype construction under its own direction and together with specialized technology partners, primarily in Germany (“German engineering”). Endor sells its products under the FANATEC brand via e-commerce primarily to end customers in Europe, the USA, Canada, Australia and Japan. Contact: Endor AG, Investor Relations

Phone: +49(0)871-9221 222

E-Mail: ir@endor.ag Press and investor enquiries: Vera Müller, Better Orange IR & HV AG

