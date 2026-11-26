EQS-Ad-hoc: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Other

Energiekontor AG: BaFin initiates an examination of financial reporting for cause



26-Nov-2026 / 15:27 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BaFin initiates an examination of financial reporting for cause

Bremen, 26 November 2026 – The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (“BaFin”) today informed Energiekontor AG (“Energiekontor”) that it has initiated an examination of the company’s financial reporting for cause. The examination covers the consolidated financial statements and the associated Group management report as at 31 December 2025, as well as the condensed consolidated financial statements and the associated interim management report as at 30 June 2026.

The examination concerns whether the (condensed) Group management reporting took account of all information actually available and whether deferred tax assets recognised in respect of tax loss carryforwards meet the requirements for probable utilisation. The examination relates to project delays disclosed by the company in connection with the forecast adjustment announced on 13 August 2026.

The initiation of the examination does not mean that the company’s financial reporting is incorrect or that errors in its financial reporting are likely to be identified. Energiekontor seeks prompt clarification of these matters and will cooperate constructively with BaFin to this end. The Management Board believes that the financial reporting has complied with the statutory requirements.

Contact

Julia Pschribülla

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126

Email: ir@energiekontor.com

Energiekontor AG

Mary-Somerville-Strasse 5

28359 Bremen

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)421 3304-0

Fax: +49 (0)421 3304-444

Email: info@energiekontor.de

Web: www.energiekontor.de