EnviTec Biogas Aktie
WKN DE: A0MVLS / ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8
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11.05.2026 17:53:14
EQS-Adhoc: EnviTec Biogas issues forecast: Subdued earnings development in the current fiscal year 2026, top-line and earnings growth in 2027; Suspension of dividend for 2025 proposed
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EQS-Ad-hoc: EnviTec Biogas AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Dividend payments
EnviTec Biogas issues forecast: Subdued earnings development in the current fiscal year 2026, top-line and earnings growth in 2027; Suspension of dividend for 2025 proposed
Lohne/Saerbeck, 11 May 2026 – EnviTec Biogas AG (ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8) announces its forecast for the 2026 fiscal year, as approved today by the Executive Board. At the Group level, total output (or revenue) is again forecast to range between EUR 330 million and EUR 370 million. Regarding earnings before taxes (EBT), the EnviTec Executive Board expects to achieve a range of EUR 5 million to EUR 15 million. The decline compared to the previous year is attributable, on the one hand, to one-time effects resulting from the elimination of double counting for GHG quotas in the wake of the recently enacted GHG Implementation Act in Germany, as well as to greater obstacles in placing biofuels on the market. On the other hand, the management anticipates that a significant portion of the ongoing plant construction projects will not be finalized by the end of 2026 in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB), resulting in a deferral of profits to the following year. Among other reasons, EnviTec therefore anticipates rising revenues (total output/sales) and earnings (EBT) for the year 2027.
In the fiscal year 2025, business performance was in line with expectations. The Group generated sales revenues of EUR 312.6 million (previous year: EUR 337.7 million) and a total output of EUR 376.4 million (previous year: EUR 352.5 million). Operating profit before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 26.0 million (previous year: EUR 44.0 million).
In light of the uncertain market conditions and short-term pressures, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of EnviTec Biogas AG also decided today to propose to the upcoming Annual General Meeting not to pay a dividend for the 2025 fiscal year.
The full 2025 annual report will be published as scheduled on Friday, May 15, 2026, and will then be available at https://www.envitec-biogas.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/ir-publikationen
Contact:
Katrin Hackfort
End of Inside Information
11-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EnviTec Biogas AG
|Industriering 10a
|49393 Lohne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 44 42 - 80 65 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 44 42 - 80 65 103
|E-mail:
|info@envitec-biogas.de
|Internet:
|www.envitec-biogas.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0MVLS8
|WKN:
|A0MVLS
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2325458
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2325458 11-May-2026 CET/CEST
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