EQS-Adhoc: EnviTec Biogas issues forecast: Subdued earnings development in the current fiscal year 2026, top-line and earnings growth in 2027; Suspension of dividend for 2025 proposed

EQS-Ad-hoc: EnviTec Biogas AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Dividend payments

EnviTec Biogas issues forecast: Subdued earnings development in the current fiscal year 2026, top-line and earnings growth in 2027; Suspension of dividend for 2025 proposed



11-May-2026 / 17:53 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





EnviTec Biogas issues forecast: Subdued earnings development in the current fiscal year 2026, top-line and earnings growth in 2027; Suspension of dividend for 2025 proposed

Lohne/Saerbeck, 11 May 2026 – EnviTec Biogas AG (ISIN: DE000A0MVLS8) announces its forecast for the 2026 fiscal year, as approved today by the Executive Board. At the Group level, total output (or revenue) is again forecast to range between EUR 330 million and EUR 370 million. Regarding earnings before taxes (EBT), the EnviTec Executive Board expects to achieve a range of EUR 5 million to EUR 15 million. The decline compared to the previous year is attributable, on the one hand, to one-time effects resulting from the elimination of double counting for GHG quotas in the wake of the recently enacted GHG Implementation Act in Germany, as well as to greater obstacles in placing biofuels on the market. On the other hand, the management anticipates that a significant portion of the ongoing plant construction projects will not be finalized by the end of 2026 in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB), resulting in a deferral of profits to the following year. Among other reasons, EnviTec therefore anticipates rising revenues (total output/sales) and earnings (EBT) for the year 2027.

In the fiscal year 2025, business performance was in line with expectations. The Group generated sales revenues of EUR 312.6 million (previous year: EUR 337.7 million) and a total output of EUR 376.4 million (previous year: EUR 352.5 million). Operating profit before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 26.0 million (previous year: EUR 44.0 million).

In light of the uncertain market conditions and short-term pressures, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of EnviTec Biogas AG also decided today to propose to the upcoming Annual General Meeting not to pay a dividend for the 2025 fiscal year.

The full 2025 annual report will be published as scheduled on Friday, May 15, 2026, and will then be available at https://www.envitec-biogas.de/unternehmen/investor-relations/ir-publikationen

Contact:

Katrin Hackfort

EnviTec Biogas AG

Phone: +49 25 74 88 88 - 810

E-mail: ir@envitec-biogas.de