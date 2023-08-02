|
02.08.2023 10:36:02
EQS-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Capital reduction planned at a ratio of 5 : 1
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Miscellaneous
Epigenomics AG: Capital reduction planned at a ratio of 5 : 1
Berlin, August 2, 2023 The Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") have decided to propose to the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, which is to be convened on September 11, 2023, to resolve, in addition to the approval of the asset purchase agreement relating to almost all assets of the Company entered into on July 24, 2023 with New Day Diagnostics LLC and the corresponding amendment of the statutory purpose of the Company, on the reduction of the share capital by four fifth to a fifth of the share capital.
The capital reduction serves to cover losses and, in view of the fact that the stock market price has been below EUR 1.00 for months, is intended to enable the Company to raise new funds quickly and flexibly if required. The capital reduction is to take place in two steps. First, the share capital shall be reduced by withdrawing up to four treasury shares acquired free of charge so that the share capital is a multiple of five. Secondly, the share capital of the Company shall be reduced to a fifth by means of an ordinary capital reduction in accordance with Section 222 et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act. The ordinary capital reduction shall be carried out by combining the shares of the Company in the ratio 5 : 1.
The capital reduction shall take place as soon as the conversion period in early October 2023 for the exercise of conversion rights under the mandatory convertible bonds 2021/2024 and 2021/2017 each issued by the Company has expired and the amount of the capital stock as it appears taking into account the exercise of conversion rights during this conversion period has been determined. Accordingly, it is not ensured that the capital reduction can be registered and settled before new shares are issued under the conversion period in early October 2023.
The complete agenda, together with explanations and more detailed information on the registration for the extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting, can be found in the invitation, which is expected to be published in the Federal Gazette on August 4, 2023 and will also be available at https://www.epigenomics.com/news-investors/general-shareholder-meeting/.
Contact:
Company
Epigenomics AG, Bertha-Benz-Strasse 5, 10557 Berlin
Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, Email: contact@epigenomics.com
Investor Relations
IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, Email: ir@epigenomics.com
Note on forward-looking statements
This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AG's actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.
End of Inside Information
02-Aug-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Epigenomics AG
|Bertha-Benz-Straße 5
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 24345-0
|Fax:
|+49 30 24345-555
|E-mail:
|ir@epigenomics.com
|Internet:
|www.epigenomics.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A32VN83
|WKN:
|A32VN8
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1694199
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1694199 02-Aug-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Epigenomics AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten
|
02.08.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Kapitalherabsetzung im Verhältnis von 5 : 1 geplant (EQS Group)
|
02.08.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Capital reduction planned at a ratio of 5 : 1 (EQS Group)
|
24.07.23
|EQS-News: Epigenomics AG Announces Successful Agreement on the Acquisition of Significant Assets (EQS Group)
|
24.07.23
|EQS-News: Epigenomics AG verkündet erfolgreichen Vertragsabschluss über den Erwerb wesentlicher Vermögenswerte (EQS Group)
|
24.07.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Agreement on the Acquisition of Almost All Assets (EQS Group)
|
24.07.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Vertragsschluss über den Erwerb nahezu sämtlicher Vermögenswerte (EQS Group)
|
12.06.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Verhandlungen über den Erwerb nahezu sämtlicher Vermögenswerte (EQS Group)
|
12.06.23
|EQS-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Negotiations on the Acquisitions of Almost All Assets (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Epigenomics AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Epigenomics AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
|0,61
|-22,44%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen etwas tiefer -- ATX zum Handelsschluss im Plus -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es im Donnerstagshandel aufwärts, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex abgab. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag seitwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich mit gemischten Vorzeichen.