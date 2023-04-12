EQS-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Changes in the Management

EQS-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Berlin, Germany, April 12, 2023 In connection with its revised strategy, Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX1, OTCQX: EPGNY) announces changes to its Executive Board. The Chief Executive Officer of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX1, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company"), Mr. Greg Hamilton, is resigning from the Company and the Executive Board effective June 30, 2023.

Discussions will also be initiated with the other members of the Executive Board about the future composition of the Executive Board with regard to the restructuring of the company.



