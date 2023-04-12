12.04.2023 19:56:55

EQS-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Changes in the Management

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, Germany, April 12, 2023  In connection with its revised strategy, Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX1, OTCQX: EPGNY) announces changes to its Executive Board. The Chief Executive Officer of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX1, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company"), Mr. Greg Hamilton, is resigning from the Company and the Executive Board effective June 30, 2023.

Discussions will also be initiated with the other members of the Executive Board about the future composition of the Executive Board with regard to the restructuring of the company.


Note on forward-looking statements

This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AG's actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.

 



