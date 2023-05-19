|
19.05.2023 17:48:34
EQS-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Changes in the Management
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
Epigenomics AG: Changes in the Management
Berlin, Germany, May 19, 2023 In connection with its revised strategy, Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX1, OTCQX: EPGNY) announces changes to its Executive Board. The Member of the Executive Board, President, and Chief Scientific Officer of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX1, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company"), Dr. Andrew Lukowiak, is resigning from the Company and the Executive Board effective May 31, 2023.
Contact:
Investor Relations
This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AG's actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.
Language:
|English
Company:
Epigenomics AG
|Geneststraße 5
|10829 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 24345-0
|Fax:
|+49 30 24345-555
|E-mail:
|ir@epigenomics.com
|Internet:
|www.epigenomics.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A32VN83
|WKN:
|A32VN8
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
