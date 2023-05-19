EQS-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Changes in the Management

EQS-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

Epigenomics AG: Changes in the Management



19-May-2023 / 17:48 CET/CEST

Epigenomics AG: Changes in the Management Berlin, Germany, May 19, 2023 In connection with its revised strategy, Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX1, OTCQX: EPGNY) announces changes to its Executive Board. The Member of the Executive Board, President, and Chief Scientific Officer of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX1, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company"), Dr. Andrew Lukowiak, is resigning from the Company and the Executive Board effective May 31, 2023. Contact:

Company

Epigenomics AG, Geneststrasse 5, 10829 Berlin

Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, Email: contact@epigenomics.com Investor Relations

IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, Email: ir@epigenomics.com

