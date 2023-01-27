|
27.01.2023 14:16:57
EQS-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Heino von Prondzynski
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Epigenomics AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Heino von Prondzynski
Berlin, January 27, 2023 - The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Epigenomics AG, Heino von Prondzynski, informed the Boards today that he will resign from his mandate effective March 31, 2023, for health reasons and will leave the Supervisory Board at that time. Mr. von Prondzynski has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Epigenomics AG since May 2012. The Supervisory Board will appoint a successor from among its members at short notice.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Note on forward-looking statements
This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AGs actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.
27-Jan-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Epigenomics AG
|Geneststraße 5
|10829 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 24345-0
|Fax:
|+49 30 24345-555
|E-mail:
|ir@epigenomics.com
|Internet:
|www.epigenomics.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A32VN83
|WKN:
|A32VN8
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1545583
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1545583 27-Jan-2023 CET/CEST
