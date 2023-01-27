EQS-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Resignation of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board Heino von Prondzynski

27.01.2023 14:16:57

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, January 27, 2023 - The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Epigenomics AG, Heino von Prondzynski, informed the Boards today that he will resign from his mandate effective March 31, 2023, for health reasons and will leave the Supervisory Board at that time. Mr. von Prondzynski has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Epigenomics AG since May 2012. The Supervisory Board will appoint a successor from among its members at short notice.

 

Contact:
Company
Epigenomics AG, Geneststraße 5, 10829 Berlin
Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, Email: contact@epigenomics.com

Investor Relations
IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, Email: ir@epigenomics.com

 

Note on forward-looking statements

This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AGs actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.

 

