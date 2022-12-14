14.12.2022 05:11:21

EQS-Adhoc: Epigenomics Releases Performance Data on Next Generation Test

EQS-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Study results/Miscellaneous
Epigenomics Releases Performance Data on Next Generation Test

14-Dec-2022 / 05:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Epigenomics Releases Performance Data on Next Generation Test

 

Berlin, December 14, 2022- Epigenomics Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") announces that today it has licensed certain patent and technology rights to biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer detection and that its Next-Gen assay for the detection of colorectal cancer, integrating such licensed patent and technology rights, achieved 84% sensitivity at 90% specificity and an advanced adenoma detection rate of 20% in pre-clinical testing.  Results were based on a total of 241 subjects, ranging in age from 45-to-85, including 70 CRC positive samples representative of all four stages of the disease (Stages 1-4) equally distributed between early (Stages 1&2) and late (Stages 3&4) stages.

If the company is able to achieve similar results in its prospective clinical trial CRC-DRAW, it will exceed the CMS criteria of 74% sensitivity and 90% specificity required for Medicare reimbursement upon FDA approval.

 

Contact:
Company
Epigenomics AG, Geneststrasse 5, 10829 Berlin
Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, e-mail: contact@epigenomics.com

Investor Relations
IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, e-mail: ir@epigenomics.com

 

 

Note on forward-looking statements

This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AG's actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.

14-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Epigenomics AG
Geneststraße 5
10829 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 24345-0
Fax: +49 30 24345-555
E-mail: ir@epigenomics.com
Internet: www.epigenomics.com
ISIN: DE000A3H2184
WKN: A3H218
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1512309

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1512309  14-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1512309&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Epigenomics AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Epigenomics AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Epigenomics AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung 0,37 6,00% Epigenomics AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed signalisiert mehr Zinsanhebungen: Dow letztlich in Rot -- ATX und DAX müssen bei Handelsende leichte Einbußen verkraften -- Börsen in Asien schließen mit grünen Vorzeichen
Die Wall Street bewegt sich im Mittwochshandel in rotem Terrain. Am Mittwoch schloss der heimische Aktienmarkt in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte bei Handelsschluss ebenfalls tiefer. Auch die Börsen in Asien gingen zur Wochenmitte im Plus aus dem Handel.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen