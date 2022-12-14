EQS-Adhoc: Epigenomics Releases Performance Data on Next Generation Test

|
Berlin, December 14, 2022- Epigenomics Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") announces that today it has licensed certain patent and technology rights to biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer detection and that its Next-Gen assay for the detection of colorectal cancer, integrating such licensed patent and technology rights, achieved 84% sensitivity at 90% specificity and an advanced adenoma detection rate of 20% in pre-clinical testing. Results were based on a total of 241 subjects, ranging in age from 45-to-85, including 70 CRC positive samples representative of all four stages of the disease (Stages 1-4) equally distributed between early (Stages 1&2) and late (Stages 3&4) stages.
If the company is able to achieve similar results in its prospective clinical trial CRC-DRAW, it will exceed the CMS criteria of 74% sensitivity and 90% specificity required for Medicare reimbursement upon FDA approval.
Note on forward-looking statements
This publication expressly or implicitly contains forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. These statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Epigenomics AG's actual results, financial condition and performance to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics makes this announcement as of the date of this release and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information or future events or otherwise.
