EQS-Adhoc: Epigenomics Releases Performance Data on Next Generation Test

Berlin, December 14, 2022- Epigenomics Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") announces that today it has licensed certain patent and technology rights to biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer detection and that its Next-Gen assay for the detection of colorectal cancer, integrating such licensed patent and technology rights, achieved 84% sensitivity at 90% specificity and an advanced adenoma detection rate of 20% in pre-clinical testing. Results were based on a total of 241 subjects, ranging in age from 45-to-85, including 70 CRC positive samples representative of all four stages of the disease (Stages 1-4) equally distributed between early (Stages 1&2) and late (Stages 3&4) stages.

If the company is able to achieve similar results in its prospective clinical trial CRC-DRAW, it will exceed the CMS criteria of 74% sensitivity and 90% specificity required for Medicare reimbursement upon FDA approval.

