15.02.2023 11:13:05
EQS-Adhoc: Epigenomics resolves on restructuring to minimize costs
EQS-Ad-hoc: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Restructure of Company/Financing
Epigenomics resolves on restructuring to minimize costs
Berlin, Germany, February 15, 2023 - Today Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX1, OTCQX: EPGNY; the Company) has decided to restructure the Company and to significantly reduce the Company's operations (the Restructuring). The Restructuring is carried out to minimize the Company's costs. In addition, this is intended to extend the time period available to the Company to secure financing for the further development of the "Next-Gen"-test for detecting colorectal cancer (CRC).
As part of the restructuring, it is planned that the Company will undertake the following measures in particular:
On this basis, the executive board expects revenues for 2023 to be in the range of EUR 60,000 to 200,000. Otherwise, the financial outlook will be announced as part of the Annual Report.
